Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash

Lotterer was handed a drive-through penalty for his role in the shunt on the approach to Turn 1, which triggered the safety car that allowed Lucas di Grassi to controversially nick the lead.

Da Costa had closed the gap to the Porsche driver with the 35kW attack mode and lined him up on the finish straight on lap 10 in a battle for 12th place.

The DS Techeetah driver sold Lotterer a dummy on the outside and the cut behind the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, who moved across the track and squeezed da Costa against the pitwall.

Reigning champion da Costa was then sandwich and his front-left suspension failed to force his retirement, having entered the double-header ExCeL round second in the points.

Now fifth in the standings, da Costa told Motorsport.com: “[It was going well] until you find a sore loser. That's what it is.

“I overtook so many cars in that manner with attack mode into Turn 1. Everyone was so respectful for the whole of both races, apart from Andre.”

Lotterer also copped two penalty race licence points, taking his total to eight following additional shunts in the first races in Rome and Valencia this season.

Da Costa continued: “It's to be expected. It's always the same with this guy. I can't remember the last time he finished the race without a damaged car.

“Maybe it's on me for assuming he would have behaved. A super dirty move from him. Very dirty, very dangerous. Really anti-supportive.”

Da Costa, who said that it would only take an apology to cool the air, reckoned Lotterer’s actions were not fit for Formula E’s new FIA World Championship status in 2021.

He said: “You cannot represent a brand like that. This is a world championship you cannot drive have those driving standards here.

“On top of all of that, we would have been in the points today. I'll give him the chance [to apologise] but there's only one word he can say. If he says sorry then it's fine."

A circumspect Lotterer, however, expressed his confusion with the application of penalties.

After finishing an eventual 17th, he told Motorsport.com: "I defended from da Costa and he lunged it and there was clearly not the space.

“He actually touched me first and then touched the wall. He could have gone on the right side with the over speed he had.

“In Rome, I come from behind and they blame me. Now I'm in front, they blame me. I don't know how they judge these things sometimes.”

Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, walks away from his damaged car Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images