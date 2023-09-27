Daruvala joins Guenther at Maserati MSG in Formula E

The Indian driver has already sampled the all-electric championship’s Gen3 machine as Mahindra’s official reserve driver last term, having driven in the Berlin rookie test as well as the rookie practice session in Rome.

Daruvala, who has spent four seasons in Formula 2 most recently with MP Motorsport and achieved four wins, takes the spot of Edoardo Mortara who was confirmed alongside Nyck de Vries at Mahindra earlier on Wednesday.

“I was always itching to get on track as a racing driver. You don’t want to be on the sidelines, you want to be in the car and actually driving,” the 24-year-old told Motorsport.com.

“Formula E’s very different from what I’ve been doing in the past in all the other junior formulas so there was a lot for me to learn.

“So actually, being on the sidelines for one season [as a reserve driver] was I think quite good. I learned quite a lot behind the scenes.

“I guess everyone thought because I was Mahindra’s reserve I would go there, but I’ve always been a driver that has wanted the best for myself. My managers want the best for me, and we got this opportunity from Maserati.

“It was huge for me, they’re a huge brand. There’s a lot of heritage and I can’t wait to represent the Trident.”

Daruvala will team up with Guenther for the upcoming campaign, as the 26-year-old German driver remains at Maserati MSG for a second season.

In his maiden season with Maserati MSG, which was also the first for the team in Formula E after it rebranded from Venturi, Guenther finished seventh in the drivers’ standings having taken one win and a further three podiums.

“I’m really proud about the way we turned our first season around halfway through and with the achievements in the second half,” said Guenther.

“We’ve been consistently very strong, competitive and getting better and better. I feel like with this pace that we have with the car, on the technical side but as well as a team, as a group of people, I think we’ve got a great base for much more.”

Maserati MSG’s announcement leaves only two Formula E teams yet to confirm their driver line-ups for the 2023-2024 season, which gets underway with pre-season testing in Valencia the week commencing 23 October.

DS Penske is expected to announce its driver line-up later this week, with Abt Cupra also yet to confirm its two drivers for the upcoming campaign.