De Vries: New FE 'extra-time' rule could result in late-race stalemates

Listen to this article

The previous rules on energy management mandated that, for every minute spent behind the safety car or during a full-course yellow, one kilowatt-hour of energy would be removed from the team's useable amount to nudge the teams into managing their energy more efficiently.

But in the case of Valencia last year, the lengthy period spent behind the safety car on top of an additional lap not accounted for by several teams forced a number of cars into retiring having run out of energy.

The rules have since been changed for season eight, where each minute spent under the safety car will result in 45 seconds added back on at the end of the race.

This extra time rule will have an upper limit of 10 minutes, and no further time will be added on if any safety cars or full-course yellows emerge after the 41st minute.

Reigning champion de Vries says that although the new sporting changes will cover off the issues presented at Valencia last year, late-race stoppages will create a surplus of energy - allowing the drivers to push and potentially leave any battles in a stalemate.

"I think it will generally reduce the risk of having extremely low energy targets, when we have full course yellow and safety cars towards the end of the race," said de Vries.

"I actually think it's a little bit of a shame, as I think that as soon as we run into late full-course yellows and safety cars, we will run into almost full-push scenario.

"As soon as you go into a scenario when the targets are too high, for instance, London, and there's very little energy management, there's just no overtaking, there's no racing.

"Plus, people that have a strategic kind of race can easily pull back a bit, but actually, their advantage of the job they've done throughout the race might be taken away from them.

"I think it's it will be easier for everyone for sure that they cover themselves [and don't] run into a scenario like Valencia but personally, let's say I don't think it will improve the races."

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Venturi's Edoardo Mortara added that he felt that the changes made "more sense" than the energy removal rule, but echoed de Vries' concerns regarding races in their late stage.

"It makes more a lot more sense actually than it's taking away energy storage, so in that case it is better.

"But like Nyck says, you're running into the later phase of the races running flat out, which is never good for the show and for the spectacle.

"I'm sure that with time, we could see how it goes and maybe we can analyse that.