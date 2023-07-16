Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

The Andretti Autosport driver took a lights-to-flag victory on Sunday in Rome after starting from pole, leading every lap and taking the bonus point for fastest lap.

It means the Briton is 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy in the championship standings after the Envision Racing driver was collected by fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans early in the race which meant neither driver scored points.

Dennis had stated on Saturday after finishing fourth that it would have been difficult to beat Evans and Cassidy on pure pace after they finished first and second but praised his team for turning things around.

“A really good day. We didn’t expect it after yesterday’s performance where we were obviously lacking some pace, but we managed to turn it around and come home with the perfect day,” he said.

“Obviously unfortunate that Mitch and Nick DNF’d but I felt like we still had the pace to win the race even with them there.

“I think it was a good race as a whole and the team can be really proud of what they did overnight with the improvements, and we delivered the perfect result.”

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Only two races remain this season at London’s ExCeL where Dennis has performed strongly in the past, taking wins during the last two seasons at the venue.

Despite heading to the UK with strong previous form and a healthy lead in the standings, Dennis admits that he still ‘needs to bring my A-game’ in order to ensure he can win the championship.

“It’s definitely on,” said Dennis when asked about his championship chances.

“Obviously a commanding lead in the championship but the layout is very similar to here in terms of the corner layout, so I expect Jaguar to be strong again.

“I still need to bring my A-game, I still need to qualify at the front and try and score as many points as possible.

“It obviously helps with the 24-point lead but nevertheless we just need to work really hard until then and arrive with the best preparation possible.”