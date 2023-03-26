Subscribe
Previous / Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous" Next / How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Formula E / Sao Paulo ePrix News

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Lucas di Grassi admits he “underestimated” just how much the Formula E field will be spread out on the introduction of the Gen3 car in 2023 after enduring a frustrating home race in Sao Paulo.

Carlos Costa
By:
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car
Listen to this article

2016/17 Formula E champion di Grassi finished a distant 13th on the championship’s first visit to Brazil, two places ahead of Mahindra teammate Oliver Rowland, after a day in which the Indian manufacturer failed to trouble the frontrunners.

It followed on from a disastrous weekend for Mahindra in Cape Town, where both its factory cars and the customer Abt entries had to be withdrawn from the race for safety reasons.

Mahindra has struggled for performance with the Gen3 car this year and failed to score points in four of the six races so far, with di Grassi’s surprise podium in the Mexico opener and Rowland’s sixth-place finish in Hyderabad the only occasions where the team managed to finish inside the top 10.

Speaking after the Sao Paulo race, di Grassi said he expected the 2023 FE grid to be closely matched to each other, explaining that Mahindra faces a massive deficit to the leading manufacturers after the first-thirds of the season.

"Porsche and Jaguar are way ahead, and DS Penske and Nissan are still there, close [to the front],” he said.

“It's quite a difference, I underestimated the differences this year. I thought it was going to be much closer. 

“In qualifying, you can even do something. I took pole in Mexico, but in the race, impossible...

"You need pace and efficiency. There is a lot for us to improve and we are doing our best, but it is hard and long-term work.

"Even if nothing had happened in qualifying, if we had a P10 in the quali, finishing in the top 10 in the race would be very difficult. 

“Maybe we would get a few points, but that would be the maximum we could do. If you see the efficiencies and amounts of energy that the other had..."

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Di Grassi’s Brazil race was made tougher by a crash in qualifying which left him at the back of the grid, but all other Mahindra-powered cars also failed to progress to the group stages, with Abt’s Nico Muller the best of the quartet in 13th position.

Di Grassi explained that Mahindra’s main weakness is the efficiency of the powertrain, which means it often struggles in race trim against the competition.

Asked by Motorsport.com/Autosport where the M9Electro package should be more competitive, he said: "London, Rome and Monaco. But we don't know, because the FIA decides the number of laps, so maybe they arrive in London and say it will be 50 laps.

"With more laps, the difference in efficiency increases: when the race is longer, the most efficient car makes even more difference. We don't know, but I think London, Rome and Monaco are OK.

"Achieving another two or three podiums throughout the year, that's the perspective [goal] on a track where energy is less sensitive. Here, those who had a little more efficiency gained a lot of lap time.

"When the track doesn't demand that much from the car's efficiency, I think it will give us a good result.”

"This Sao Paulo track is perhaps the worst of all for Mahindra. Let's say, Cape Town and this one.

"[Formula E] are trying more and more to make the race a game of efficiency, it gets complicated for us.

"[Mahindra] are already thinking about next year. We've already had several discussions and next week there's more discussion about what we're going to do with the car."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Carlos Costa More from
Carlos Costa
Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Pro Series
Interlagos - Grande Final

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19 Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win

Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win

Stock Car Pro Series
Velo Città

Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win Velo Citta Brazilian Stock Car: Baptista scores first win

Lucas di Grassi More from
Lucas di Grassi
Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready" Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

What might a blank-cheque Garage 56 Le Mans racer look like?

What might a blank-cheque Garage 56 Le Mans racer look like?

Le Mans

What might a blank-cheque Garage 56 Le Mans racer look like? What might a blank-cheque Garage 56 Le Mans racer look like?

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Formula E

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Formula E

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Mahindra hires ex-FIA man Bertrand as new Formula E team boss

Mahindra hires ex-FIA man Bertrand as new Formula E team boss

Formula E

Mahindra hires ex-FIA man Bertrand as new Formula E team boss Mahindra hires ex-FIA man Bertrand as new Formula E team boss

Latest news

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

F1 Formula 1

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

F1 Formula 1

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

F1 Formula 1

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.