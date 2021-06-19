Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I Race report

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

By:

Lucas di Grassi won the Puebla E-Prix, leading home Rene Rast in an Audi 1-2, after Porsche's race dominator Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified for a technical infringement just as he crossed the finish line.

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Wehrlein and Porsche were remarkably disqualified from their inaugural Formula E victories to hand di Grassi his third win in Mexico over Audi teammate Rast. Wehrlein led comfortably from pole for the first-ever Puebla E-Prix and crossed the line with a clear 3.6s margin but was then sent to the bottom of the timing screens.

The reprimand was dealt for the team not declaring the tyres on Wehrlein’s car, which would deny both parties their first series wins – both having secured their second poles.

That in turn rewarded the excellent recovery drive of di Grassi to the top step of the podium as the Brazilian recorded his first and Audi’s first triumph since Berlin in 2019. Rast finished only 0.497s in arrears to record his first podium and the team its third 1-2 in Formula E ahead of its pending exit at the end of the term. Edoardo Mortara completed the podium for Venturi.

Wehrlein had found clear air off the line when second-starting Oliver Rowland bogged down massively, having entered the race without radio communication, and dropped to 14th. The Porsche driver then made an early bid for the costly attack mode joker lap but was able to limit the damage and return to the circuit up in third in a squabble with the BMW Andretti cars.

As Jean-Eric Vergne was forced into rapid avoiding action to miss the slow Nissan e.dams of Rowland on the dirty side of the grid, it allowed fifth-starting Maximilian Gunther to wrest third into Turn 1 behind teammate Jake Dennis.

But the race was soon after put on ice when Nick Cassidy clattered the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 2 seemingly unaided. That snapped his front-left suspension and brought out the safety car and at the restart Wehrlein made an early breakaway.

A second intervention was called for to recover the wrecked Jaguar Racing machine of Sam Bird who fell victim to the blind exit of attack mode that filters back into the racing line. As he merged back on to track, Alex Lynn was left with nowhere to go and clattered across the front with his Mahindra Racing machine to pincer Bird against the wall. 

Di Grassi had used the first-ever in-house developed Audi powertrain to good effect, passing Alexander Sims for sixth without the attack mode boost on the run into Turn 1. A similar move on the Jaguar of Mitch Evans returned fifth and then he captilised on the slowing Gunther, who was caught up in a battle with Venturi Racing’s Mortara at Turn 11.

With another precise move coming at Turn 1 on Mortara, di Grassi climbed up to second to eventually inherit his third victory in Mexico. 

Despite Sims colliding with Vergne in a similar attack mode exit shunt to that endured by his team-mate Lynn, the Brit – stymied by a lack of practice running following a suspected battery glitch – earned fourth ahead of Dennis. 

Da Costa, meanwhile, recovered from 13th on the grid but a potential top-four spot went begging when he was delayed after an aborted attempted pass on Gunther in the closing stages.

Stoffel Vandoorne salvaged points from starting 21st in an eventual seventh as Evans ran to eighth ahead of the second Mercedes of Nyck de Vries, who fought back after he was spun around by Robin Frijns.

Lynn completed the top 10 ahead of NIO 333 driver Oliver Turvey and a late struggle on overheating tyres eventually relegated Gunther to 12th. 

Formula E Puebla E-Prix race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 28
2 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 28 0.497
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 28 2.774
4 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 28 10.443
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 28 11.473
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 28 11.624
7 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 28 12.022
8 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 28 12.351
9 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 28 12.936
10 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 28 13.154
11 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 28 14.548
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 28 15.257
13 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 28 15.442
14 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 28 15.756
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 28 16.971
16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 28 17.127
17 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 28 17.942
18 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 28 18.285
United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 24 4 Laps
United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15 13 Laps
France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 12 16 Laps
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 0
Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 28
Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 28 16.672
View full results
More from
Matt Kew
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

