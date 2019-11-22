Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
14 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix I / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 1:18 PM

Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird won the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix ahead of Porsche’s Andre Lotterer and Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne as FE’s new teams took debut podiums.

Bird used an aggressive attack mode strategy to climb from fifth on the grid to score a ninth career FE win five years to the day since he scored his first category win at the 2014 Putrajaya E-Prix.

At the start, polesitter Alexander Sims easily held the lead off the line ahead of Mercedes pair Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, as Bird harried Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara for fourth in the early stages.

Bird took his first attack mode activation on lap nine of what would become a 34 lap race, briefly dropping to P6 behind Jerome d’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing) before getting back by on the following tour.

The British driver used his time in the 235kW higher power mode to shoot past Mortara on the run to the Turn 18 – the race’s first corner – on lap 11.

After his initial attack mode activation ended, Bird was able to stay with the Mercedes pair ahead as they in turn chased Sims.

On lap 20, Bird took his second attack mode activation – staying ahead of Lotterer, who had risen to fourth from seventh on the grid and was also in his second attack mode activation.

After catching back up to the top three, Bird used his power advantage over de Vries to take third on lap 22 at Turn 18, the right-hand corner at the end of the main straight that easily featured the most action.

But it was on the following lap that the defining moment of the race occurred as Bird caught up to the back of Vandoorne, who then launched his own move on long-time leader Sims at Turn 18 that resulted in a slight touch, which sent them both deep.

Vandoorne was able to get ahead and take the lead, while Bird nipped past Sims to take P2.

Two tours later Sims took his second attack mode and dropped behind Lotterer, who had moved past de Vries when the newly crowned Formula 2 champion moved to take his final activation.

Read Also:

Vandoorne held first place until lap 27, when Bird again made a move stick at Turn 18 – muscling by to take a lead he would not lose – despite late disruption from a crash involving Danile Abt and Antonio Felix da Costa.

On lap 30, Vandoorne took his final attack, dropping behind Lotterer immediately, but the race was then suspended as it became clear Abt’s car was smashed into wall at the exit of Turn 5 after his apparent clash with da Costa, which will be investigated after the race.

The race restarted on lap 32 after a four-minute suspension, which resulted in a 4kW energy reduction, and Bird jumped clear – staying ahead of Lotterer to win by 1.3s.

Oliver Rowland battled his way up to fourth late-on to come home ahead of Bird’s teammate Robin Frijns, who benefitted from a late clash between de Vries and Sims, which dropped the latter to eighth.

De Vries took sixth on his FE debut ahead of Mortara, who dropped back from the early leaders as he struggled to activate his first attack mode.

D’Ambrosio finished ninth behind Sims, with Mitch Evans rounding out the top 10 ahead of Pascal Wehrlein.

Lucas di Grassi finished 13th from 19th on the grid after a tough race for Audi, with da Costa finishing 14th.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne retired at the end of lap 22 with an apparent steering arm issue.

The other retirements were Sebestien Buemi, who retired in the pits after briefly stopping on track on lap three, and Nico Muller, who failed to take the start for Dragon Racing.

Race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
2 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1.319
3 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1.672
4 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Japan Nissan e.dams 1.944
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 3.983
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 4.560
7 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 5.122
8 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 5.715
9 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 6.628
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 7.048
11 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 7.460
12 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 8.166
13 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 8.404
14 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 8.853
15 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 10.172
16 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 11.572
17 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 15.429
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 25.662
19 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 42.219
20 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1 Lap
Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 5 Laps
France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 13 Laps
Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Nissan e.dams 31 Laps
Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing
View full results
Next article
Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix I
Sub-event Race
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix I

Diriyah E-prix I

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
22:50
06:50
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
00:55
08:55
Qualifying
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
06:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

2
Formula 1

Sainz relishing McLaren continuity after "weird" end at Renault

1h
3
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

4
NHRA

Todd captures Funny Car title, takes Pomona win

5
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”

Latest videos

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E
2h

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Promoted: Nissan powertrain change adds new motivation – Rowland
FE

Promoted: Nissan powertrain change adds new motivation – Rowland

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?
FE

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.