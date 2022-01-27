Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland tops first practice of 2022, de Vries crashes

By:

Oliver Rowland topped the first Diriyah E-Prix practice session, as reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries hit the wall to end his session after five minutes.

Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland tops first practice of 2022, de Vries crashes
Listen to this article

Rowland logged a 1m10.559s at the death of FP1, preceded by a 15-minute shakedown earlier in the day, dispatching Antonio Felix da Costa from the top of the times to draw first blood for the 2021-22 season.

Da Costa had originally been able to hold on from a late onslaught by DS Techeetah teammate Jean-Eric Vergne to cement the fastest time, but Rowland's last-minute effort left the Portuguese driver second - 0.158s off the best time.

Sam Bird set the first time unaffected by an early, performatory full-course yellow, a 1m18.635, but the times quickly tumbled as his Jaguar teammate Mitch Evans immediately sent the British driver down a spot and went six-tenths faster.

Bird had earlier labelled the track "horrendous", owing to a huge concentration of dust all over the road surface owing to desert sand and local construction work.

As the dust began to clear, the laptimes dropped into the 1m15s, with Pascal Wehrlein posting a 1m15.867s before the Porsche driver was dispatched by Sebastien Buemi's 1m15.622s.

De Vries then punctuated the opening 10 minutes with another full-course yellow, sliding on the dust at Turn 3 and clouting the barrier with his left-rear wheel for a dose of suspension damage.

Once running resumed after the Dutchman had retreated to an exit road, Buemi continued to wind down the times with a 1m14.023s, until two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne set a 1m13.716s.

Evans and Wehrlein then nudged past Vergne, until Robin Frijns clocked a 1m13.411s to sit top of the times at the half-way stage.

Frijns' minute-long reign at the top of the timesheets was ended by Evans diving into the 1m12s, but the circuit continued to evolve as Stoffel Vandoorne broke into the 1m11s - although was overhauled in short order by Techeetah duo Antonio Felix da Costa and Vergne - the latter posting a 1m11.019s.

Da Costa hit back with a 1m10.717s and looked to end Thursday's running with bragging rights after Vergne's purple opening pair of sectors came to nothing with a late slide, but Rowland's final lap then deposed the 2019-20 champion.

Jake Dennis was third with his own late effort, setting the quickest finals sector to best Vergne, as Evans was fifth fastest.

2020-21 runner-up Edoardo Mortara was sixth fastest, with Wehrlein seventh - but under investigation for speeding under the full-course yellow.

Buemi was eighth ahead of Venturi's new charger Lucas di Grassi, as Nick Cassidy completed the top 10.

Dan Ticktum was the best of the rookies, finishing 13th fastest - nearly a full second ahead of NIO 333 teammate Oliver Turvey. 

Diriyah E-Prix - First practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 30 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.559
2 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'10.717 0.158
3 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
Avalanche Andretti Formula E 1'10.739 0.180
4 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'10.744 0.185
5 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'11.064 0.505
6 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'11.080 0.521
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'11.139 0.580
8 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'11.199 0.640
9 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'11.233 0.674
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'11.329 0.770
11 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'11.400 0.841
12 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'11.461 0.902
13 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'11.478 0.919
14 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'11.610 1.051
15 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'11.640 1.081
16 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'11.751 1.192
17 22 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'11.921 1.362
18 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'11.955 1.396
19 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.361 1.802
20 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'12.442 1.883
21 28 United States Oliver Askew
Avalanche Andretti Formula E 1'12.668 2.109
22 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'40.153 29.594
View full results


 

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
5 h
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
