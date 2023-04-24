Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

The reigning Formula 2 champion set a 1m05.509s lap during Monday afternoon's running to lead the day ahead of Nissan's reigning F3 champion Victor Martins.

Drugovich was only 0.208s slower than the quickest time of the Berlin E-Prix double-header weekend set by fellow Maserati MSG driver Maximilian Gunther in FP2 for Saturday's race.

The Brazilian had finished 12th in the morning session, headed by DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde's Jaguar, with a 1m06.579s effort before going quickest towards the end of the second three-hour session.

Martins was 0.1s adrift, with fellow F2 driver Zane Maloney in third for Avalanche Andretti with a 1m05.619s.

Van der Linde's 1m05.814s was just 0.073s quicker than Nissan driver Luca Ghiotto, but the F2 veteran narrowly edged the South African to finish the test fourth overall.

Fresh from finishing sixth in the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup at Monza on Sunday, van der Linde's morning benchmark was just 0.5s off the fastest time seen over the Berlin E-Prix weekend and with 67 tours he logged the most miles of any driver in the first part of the day.

However, he couldn't match his pace in the second session and ended up in the wall by the Airplane turn with damage to his front right. He finished the session 16th.

Another driver to arrive from Monza, where he finished eighth, Ferrari F1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman clocked a 1m05.923s to finish sixth on the overall timesheets for DS Penske.

Mahindra reserve and F2 stalwart Jehan Daruvala finished the morning session third and ended up seventh on the overall times ahead of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year winner Luke Browning, taking part for McLaren.

Porsche reserve driver David Beckmann and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat (NIO) rounded off the top 10, edging out Porsche-contracted World Endurance Championship racer Ye Yifei.

Mitch Evans made it back-to-back Formula E wins after leading a Jaguar 1-2 in Saturday's race, with Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy securing his first victory of the season on Sunday.

Formula E returns in Monaco for the ninth round of the 2023 season on 6 May.