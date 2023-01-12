Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan off the pace in Mexico Next / Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Formula E News

Eriksson joins Jaguar FE as reserve, Dillmann extends deal

Ex-Dragon Formula E driver Joel Eriksson has joined Jaguar as one of its reserves, joining Frenchman Tom Dillmann as back-up at the team.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Eriksson joins Jaguar FE as reserve, Dillmann extends deal
Listen to this article

Swedish racer Eriksson competed in eight Formula E races in the 2020-21 season for Dragon/Penske Autosport as a replacement for Nico Muller, scoring a single point in London that year.

He has since been part of Team Bernhard's ADAC GT Masters line-up in 2021, preceding various cameos in GT racing in 2022 - including three races in British GT, and a run with Leipert Motorsport in the Dubai 24 Hours.

Eriksson comes in as reserve following the departures of Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz from the team, who both moved to Nissan as the Japanese manufacturer opted for an all-new line-up.

Nato had seen action in his spell as a Jaguar reserve, replacing the injured Sam Bird at the Seoul E-Prix last season as the Briton broke his hand in the London round.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Jaguar TCS Racing team as a reserve and test driver," said Eriksson.

"I have tested the Jaguar I-Type 6 in the simulator and it’s amazing to see the difference between Gen2 and Gen3 – it’s a real step forwards in technology, speed and power.

"The team has seen great results over the last two seasons and I’m hoping to help Mitch [Evans], Sam [Bird] and the engineers next season.”

Tom Dillmann, NIO Formula E

Tom Dillmann, NIO Formula E

Photo by: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Dillmann remains at Jaguar having served as a reserve last year; the 2016 Formula V8 3.5 champion previously raced in the series with Venturi and NIO.

He was recently announced as one of the drivers for the Vanwall WEC Hypercar entry, headed up by the ByKolles team - with which Dillmann has raced with since 2018.

“I’m thrilled to continue my role with the Jaguar TCS Racing family," Dillmann said.

"After our team’s biggest points haul last season, combined with the development and debut of the new I-Type 6 I'm really looking forward to help everyone fight for the world championship again.”

Jaguar's line-up of Evans and Bird is the only driver pairing to remain unchanged for the 2022-23 season, with every other team making at least one change for the new generation of car. The season commences on 14 January at Mexico City.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan off the pace in Mexico
Previous article

Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan off the pace in Mexico
Next article

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime
Formula E

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener
Formula E

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

De Vries has character to succeed in F1, says McLaren FE boss
Formula 1

De Vries has character to succeed in F1, says McLaren FE boss

Latest news

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence
WRC WRC

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

Toyota has taken the covers off an upgraded GR Yaris that will lead its World Rally Championship manufacturers’ and drivers’ title defence in 2023.

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans
Super GT Super GT

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans

Subaru has announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2023 SUPER GT season as it seeks to regain the GT300 title it lost last year.

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team
Super GT Super GT

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team

Factory BMW driver Bruno Spengler will compete in Japan’s SUPER GT series for the first time in 2023 when he joins Team Studie in the GT300 class.

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia

Kumho will replace Michelin as the control tyre supplier for TCR Australia as part of a new multi-year deal.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
16 h
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.