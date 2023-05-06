Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"
Mitch Evans admits that Formula E rival Nick Cassidy timed his race-winning move “perfectly” in the Monaco E-Prix, and that it was an overtake he “wasn’t expecting”.
Following Cassidy's success last time out in Berlin, the Envision Racing driver's Monaco victory has launched him into the lead of the championship.
Evans had been leading at the halfway stage of the race after passing Cassidy into Sainte Devote, but the Jaguar driver dropped behind his fellow Kiwi just two laps later at the same spot.
It proved to be the race-winning move as two late safety cars hampered Evans’ charge, just after he’d been told to push for the lead again by his engineer.
“There were moments in the race where I thought it was for me today, especially when I got into the lead,” said Evans.
“I thought it was maybe slightly early, but I was feeling good and I felt like I had a slight energy advantage on Nick.
“I wasn’t expecting Nick to attack me when he passed me and if I could do the race again, I would have defended harder and been more aware.
“I think if I could have kept him behind for a couple of laps after that it would have been a different story, but that’s the way it’s gone today. Nick timed it perfectly.”
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Evans, who also finished runner-up in last year’s Monaco E-Prix, suffered damage to his front-wing early in the race after contact with Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 machine into Sainte Devote which hindered his performance.
“[Ticktum] did absolutely nothing wrong, it was all my fault,” added Evans.
“I went to attack him and I braked too late and I hit him straight in the gearbox.
“I had quite a bit of understeer in the race, sure it wouldn’t have helped, but it was a bit of a silly thing from my side. I normally try and keep my nose clean, but luckily it wasn’t a race-ending situation.”
Cassidy’s two victories on the bounce have given him a 20-point advantage over Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who was only elevated to tenth by a post-race five-second penalty for Sam Bird, and he said that the Monaco win was a special milestone.
“It’s a massive moment for me [to win in Monaco],” said Cassidy.
“Mitch and Jake [Dennis], these guys were so fast, it was a tough, tough race.
“I still can’t believe it yet to be honest. My first reaction was, and nothing against Berlin, but this feels amazing.
“That’s pretty damn special so it’s going to take probably tonight to sink in.”
Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race
Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot
Latest news
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.