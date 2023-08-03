Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension
Formula E race winner Mitch Evans will remain with Jaguar next season having signed a multi-year contract with the team into 2024 and beyond.
Evans has raced with Jaguar since both he and the British marque joined the all-electric championship back in 2016, with the Kiwi’s new contract set to make it the longest driver-team partnership on the grid.
During his seven-year tenure with the team 29-year-old Evans has taken 10 wins, four of which came this season. He finished third in the drivers’ standings behind champion Jake Dennis and fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy.
“Having been with Jaguar TCS Racing since 2016, it was the natural choice to continue our successful partnership together,” said Evans.
“We’ve had some incredible moments over the last seven years and I’m looking forward to writing our next chapter together. I am proud to race for Jaguar and play my part with the team in JLR’s Reimagine strategy.”
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images
While Evans just missed out on the drivers’ title this year, having finished as runner-up the season before, Jaguar was also pipped to the teams’ title by customer team Envision Racing.
James Barclay, Jaguar team principal, said: “It’s an absolutely pleasure to confirm that Mitch remains a key part of Jaguar TCS Racing for the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and beyond.
“Mitch has been one of the founding members of the team since Jaguar returned to racing in 2016 and is now one of the longest serving drivers in Jaguar’s history.
“The fact that our future remains together for a new chapter is an accolade we are both proud of.
“Mitch has time and again demonstrated that he is one of the most talented drivers in the world, so we are pleased that our formidable partnership continues.
“I’m excited to build on the successes we have enjoyed to date and challenging for more championships together.”
Evans (left) will remain with Jaguar Racing but Bird has left team
Photo by: Andreas Beil
While Evans has signed his long-term future to the Jaguar team, it was announced by the British outfit immediately after the London E-Prix double-header that Sam Bird would be leaving the team.
The 36-year-old Briton joined the squad in 2020 having previously raced with Virgin/Envision Racing since the inception of the championship in 2014.
Bird scored two wins in his maiden season with Jaguar but struggled to match that form over the following two years, as he took no podiums during the 2021-22 season and only four this campaign.
It is expected that Cassidy will soon be announced as Bird’s replacement, while Bird is rumoured to be staying in Formula E next season with McLaren.
Robin Frijns was another driver to bid farewell to his 2022-2023 employer, as it was announced before the final race of the season that he would be leaving Abt Cupra.
Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, on the grid
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The Dutchman endured a difficult season, missing four races with a broken wrist and finishing in the points only twice – the highlight of the season being a surprise pole in Berlin in the wet.
It was announced on Wednesday that he has joined BMW as a possible prelude to his involvement in the marque's return to the World Endurance Championship with WRT next season.
Frijns confirmed to Motorsport.com following the London E-Prix that he would also race in Formula E next year, and is believed to be returning to Envision having competed with the team for four seasons prior to joining Abt.
The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion
Porsche formally appeals da Costa's London E-Prix penalty
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole
Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole
Rome E-Prix: Evans sets the pace in FP2 ahead of Dennis
Rome E-Prix: Evans sets the pace in FP2 ahead of Dennis Rome E-Prix: Evans sets the pace in FP2 ahead of Dennis
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Latest news
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.