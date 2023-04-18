Ex-F1 driver Kvyat completes Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up

The Russian-born driver, who is currently competing under an Italian race licence, raced in F1 as part of the Red Bull driver academy for six years between 2014-2020 and achieved three podiums.

He was recently announced as a Lamborghini LMDh prototype driver ahead of the Italian marque's entrance into the top class of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

Kvyat will experience FE for the first time at the test, which will take place next Monday following the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

“I’m really excited to be trying the Formula E car for the first time ever and with NIO 333 Racing," said Kvyat, who switched to sportscar racing in the WEC with Prema's LMP2 arm this year after making three NASCAR Cup appearances in 2022.

“I think Formula E has proved for many years to be a very competitive, high-level championship, with very interesting environmental goals as well.

“The racing is very fast, and very competitive. The team has also been making a lot of progress, especially this year, and has room to grow and fight for even stronger positions in the future.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we can do together at this test.”

Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

He will be joined at NIO by FIA World Touring Car Cup champion Mikel Azcona. It was announced last week that the Spaniard, also a double champion in TCR Europe, will remain with Hyundai for this year's new TCR World Tour after WTCR came to an end in 2022.

DS Penske has also confirmed that Ferrari F1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman and reigning WEC LMP2 champion Will Stevens will participate in the test.

Meanwhile Jaguar will run BMW's reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde and the final champion of its shortlived I-PACE ETrophy series Simon Evans – completing the 21-driver line-up.

Abt

Adrien Tambay

Tim Tramnitz

Andretti Autosport

Linus Lundqvist

Zane Maloney

DS Penske

Robert Shwartzman

Will Stevens

Envision Racing

Jack Aitken

Jonny Edgar

Jaguar

Simon Evans

Sheldon van der Linde

Mahindra

Jehan Daruvala

Jordan King

Roberto Merhi

Maserati MSG Racing

Felipe Drugovich

Hugh Barter

McLaren

Luke Browning

Charlie Eastwood

NIO 333

Daniil Kvyat

Mikel Azcona

Nissan

Victor Martins

Luca Ghiotto

Porsche

David Beckmann

Yifei Ye