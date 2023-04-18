Ex-F1 driver Kvyat completes Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up
Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat will take part in the Formula E rookie test in Berlin next week with NIO 333 as the full driver line-up has been confirmed.
The Russian-born driver, who is currently competing under an Italian race licence, raced in F1 as part of the Red Bull driver academy for six years between 2014-2020 and achieved three podiums.
He was recently announced as a Lamborghini LMDh prototype driver ahead of the Italian marque's entrance into the top class of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.
Kvyat will experience FE for the first time at the test, which will take place next Monday following the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.
“I’m really excited to be trying the Formula E car for the first time ever and with NIO 333 Racing," said Kvyat, who switched to sportscar racing in the WEC with Prema's LMP2 arm this year after making three NASCAR Cup appearances in 2022.
“I think Formula E has proved for many years to be a very competitive, high-level championship, with very interesting environmental goals as well.
“The racing is very fast, and very competitive. The team has also been making a lot of progress, especially this year, and has room to grow and fight for even stronger positions in the future.
“It’ll be interesting to see what we can do together at this test.”
Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
He will be joined at NIO by FIA World Touring Car Cup champion Mikel Azcona. It was announced last week that the Spaniard, also a double champion in TCR Europe, will remain with Hyundai for this year's new TCR World Tour after WTCR came to an end in 2022.
DS Penske has also confirmed that Ferrari F1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman and reigning WEC LMP2 champion Will Stevens will participate in the test.
Meanwhile Jaguar will run BMW's reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde and the final champion of its shortlived I-PACE ETrophy series Simon Evans – completing the 21-driver line-up.
Abt
Adrien Tambay
Tim Tramnitz
Andretti Autosport
Linus Lundqvist
Zane Maloney
DS Penske
Robert Shwartzman
Will Stevens
Envision Racing
Jack Aitken
Jonny Edgar
Jaguar
Simon Evans
Sheldon van der Linde
Mahindra
Jehan Daruvala
Jordan King
Roberto Merhi
Maserati MSG Racing
Felipe Drugovich
Hugh Barter
McLaren
Luke Browning
Charlie Eastwood
NIO 333
Daniil Kvyat
Mikel Azcona
Nissan
Victor Martins
Luca Ghiotto
Porsche
David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
