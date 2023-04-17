F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test

Listen to this article

The Brazilian participated in F1 pre-season testing with Aston Martin following a wrist injury to Lance Stroll and had been on the verge of making his F1 debut in the Bahrain Grand Prix before the Canadian made a last-minute return.

Drugovich, the reigning F2 champion, will conduct the FE test with Maserati MSG Racing next Monday following the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

“I can’t wait to get my first taste of the Maserati Tipo Folgore and Gen3 Formula E in Berlin,” said Drugovich, who will be joined at the team by F3 driver Hugh Barter for the upcoming test. “Formula E is a category that has always fascinated me, and it will be intriguing to experience the differences of a fully electric car in comparison to the single-seaters I’ve raced in recent seasons.

“Knowing that I will be playing an active role in the development of such an iconic brand, in its first season back in world championship motorsport, is a huge honour. I’m very excited.”

Jack Aitken, who made a one-off appearance with Williams in the 2020 Sakhir GP, will also participate in the test with Envision Racing and will be joined by two-time Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year finalist and current F3 driver Jonny Edgar.

Luke Browning, the 2022 AMABA winner and F3 driver with Hitech, will be in action for McLaren and will be joined by World Endurance Championship driver Charlie Eastwood.

Porsche, which currently leads both the FE drivers’ and teams’ championships, will run David Beckmann and Yifei Ye. The former is already a test and reserve driver for the German manufacturer, with the ex-F2 driver having previously performed the role with Andretti.

David Beckmann will take some time out from autograph duty and get behind the wheel Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Andretti meanwhile will run Red Bull Racing Junior driver Zane Maloney and reigning Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist.

Maloney is competing in F2 during the 2023 season with Rodin Carlin, while Lundqvist most recently tested an IndyCar for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

F2 driver Victor Martins will conduct the test with Nissan alongside Luca Ghiotto, as Abt will run reigning eTouring Car World Cup champion Adrien Tambay and Formula Regional European Championship runner Tim Tramnitz.

DS Penske, Jaguar, Mahindra and NIO 333 have yet to officially confirm their driver line-ups, although ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat is expected to run with NIO 333.

Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up

Abt

Adrien Tambay

Tim Tramnitz

Andretti Autosport

Linus Lundqvist

Zane Maloney

DS Penske

TBC

TBC

Envision Racing

Jack Aitken

Jonny Edgar

Jaguar

TBC

TBC

Mahindra

TBC

TBC

Maserati MSG Racing

Felipe Drugovich

Hugh Barter

McLaren

Luke Browning

Charlie Eastwood

NIO 333

TBC

TBC

Nissan

Victor Martins

Luca Ghiotto

Porsche

David Beckmann

Yifei Ye