F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test

Aston Martin and McLaren Formula 1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will sample Formula E machinery for the first time in next week’s rookie test in Germany.

Stefan Mackley
The Brazilian participated in F1 pre-season testing with Aston Martin following a wrist injury to Lance Stroll and had been on the verge of making his F1 debut in the Bahrain Grand Prix before the Canadian made a last-minute return.

Drugovich, the reigning F2 champion, will conduct the FE test with Maserati MSG Racing next Monday following the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

“I can’t wait to get my first taste of the Maserati Tipo Folgore and Gen3 Formula E in Berlin,” said Drugovich, who will be joined at the team by F3 driver Hugh Barter for the upcoming test. “Formula E is a category that has always fascinated me, and it will be intriguing to experience the differences of a fully electric car in comparison to the single-seaters I’ve raced in recent seasons.

“Knowing that I will be playing an active role in the development of such an iconic brand, in its first season back in world championship motorsport, is a huge honour. I’m very excited.”

Jack Aitken, who made a one-off appearance with Williams in the 2020 Sakhir GP, will also participate in the test with Envision Racing and will be joined by two-time Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year finalist and current F3 driver Jonny Edgar.

Luke Browning, the 2022 AMABA winner and F3 driver with Hitech, will be in action for McLaren and will be joined by World Endurance Championship driver Charlie Eastwood.

Porsche, which currently leads both the FE drivers’ and teams’ championships, will run David Beckmann and Yifei Ye. The former is already a test and reserve driver for the German manufacturer, with the ex-F2 driver having previously performed the role with Andretti.

Andretti meanwhile will run Red Bull Racing Junior driver Zane Maloney and reigning Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist.

Maloney is competing in F2 during the 2023 season with Rodin Carlin, while Lundqvist most recently tested an IndyCar for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

F2 driver Victor Martins will conduct the test with Nissan alongside Luca Ghiotto, as Abt will run reigning eTouring Car World Cup champion Adrien Tambay and Formula Regional European Championship runner Tim Tramnitz.

DS Penske, Jaguar, Mahindra and NIO 333 have yet to officially confirm their driver line-ups, although ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat is expected to run with NIO 333.

Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up

Abt
Adrien Tambay
Tim Tramnitz

Andretti Autosport
Linus Lundqvist
Zane Maloney

DS Penske
TBC
TBC

Envision Racing
Jack Aitken
Jonny Edgar

Jaguar
TBC
TBC

Mahindra
TBC
TBC

Maserati MSG Racing
Felipe Drugovich
Hugh Barter

McLaren
Luke Browning
Charlie Eastwood

NIO 333
TBC
TBC

Nissan
Victor Martins
Luca Ghiotto

Porsche
David Beckmann
Yifei Ye

