FE: Qualifying format, Jakarta and title battle behind viewing figure increase

Unveiling its viewing figures for the 2021-22 season, Formula E has also shown a growth of 10 percent in its live viewership figures from the season, with an increase in audience share to 216 million across the season.

The cumulative audience, which includes on-demand and catch-up viewing, hit 381 million for 2021-22 - compared to 316 million from 2020-21.

Although the previous season was comprised of 15 races compared to the 16 in 2021-22, the overall average audience per race still holds an increase from 21.1 million to 23.8 million.

This is still shy of the 411 million cumulative views that Formula E claimed in 2018-19, the first year of the Gen2 car, amid a 13-race calendar.

Previous figures from Formula E reported that 13.4 million people in Indonesia watched the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix live, representing the largest audience share from a single territory, and cumulative figures have since been recorded at 27.6 million.

Furthermore, the new qualifying system - comprised of a knockout duels format, which replaced the unpopular group format from previous years - meant that audiences for qualifying rose by 49 percent over last season.

In addition, total viewing hours went up by 58 percent in the year-on-year figures, with a rise of 28 percent on average for each live broadcast of races.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle stated that although Formula E's qualifying innovations had helped the championship receive a viewing boost for 2021-22, changes to the broadcasting presentation and scheduling had ensured that more people were motivated watch the races.

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is building a passionate global fanbase, establishing itself as an appointment-to-view, premium live sport.

"Millions more fans tuned in to watch last season than ever before thanks to consistent scheduling, improved broadcast presentation and sporting innovations like our game-changing qualifying format.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, 1st position, celebrates on the champions podium Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

"The championship went down to the wire in Seoul with four drivers vying for the title and Stoffel Vandoorne emerging as World Champion.”

“We thank our global network of committed broadcast partners for their contribution to delivering a record-breaking Season 8. We will work together to build on our momentum and reinforce Formula E’s emergence as a mainstream sport for the next generation.”

In the UK, Formula E signed a broadcast deal with Channel 4 for 2021-22 and beyond, with races broadcast on terrestrial TV, the All4 catch-up service and Channel 4's YouTube channels.