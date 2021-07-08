Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Formula E News

All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist

By:

A female championship, another manufacturer-backed spec series and the creation of an electrified junior single-seater ladder are the three support series concepts shortlisted by Formula E bosses.

All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist

The Formula E tracks are built to a schedule that can accommodate a Saturday and Sunday event.

This leaves room in the timetable for another series to come and replace the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy - which was canned ahead of the current 2021 season - to run at select Formula E meetings.

While Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has told Motorsport.com that the series is pressing on with a “very aggressive” plan to introduce a junior category, chief executive officer Jamie Reigle says it is not a top priority until after the advent of the Gen3 rules beginning in the 2022-23 campaign.

He told Motorsport.com: “We have Gen3 coming: a new car, potentially a new race format and certainly new cities. When I think of my top three on a to-do list, is the ladder on it? It’s not top three.”

But Reigle continued that the impact of COVID-19 on the current season, which has forced all but the Monaco round to be double-headers, has opened Formula E up to experimenting with its timetable.

He said: “We've got this open track time. We could do an event the day before, we could do an event on the day. We’re very much looking at that.”

When asked to specify what the nature of a replacement support series might look like, Reigle suggested that a manufacturer-backed championship or a “female platform” were possible targets.

He continued: “For me, youth development, there's definitely a thread there.

“There's a gender angle as well, which is really interesting.

“And then there's our manufacturer partners and what they want to achieve with their link between the racing programme and the road cars, and that’s something we can do.

“I see those as three distinct opportunities. They can be blended; they could be done in parallel.

Read Also:

When asked whether Formula E would propose an electric counterpart to the all-female W Series that, as of 2021, runs on the Formula 1 support bill, Reigle said: “We have to ask ourselves, what is the problem we're trying to solve?

“Is there a challenge with Formula E attracting and developing drivers into the pinnacle of the sport?

“Is there a problem we're trying to solve? It's not entirely clear to me that there is.

“Access to some of the best driving talent isn't one. 

“What are the big themes in sport today? Sustainability is one of them. We're pretty strong on that one.

“Gender diversity is a big one. Most big governing bodies, whether it's football, basketball, volleyball, etc, they all have a plan around developing a female platform. That’s something we should look at as well.

“It's more about how do you grow Formula E? And what is the best way to do that?”

shares
comments

Related video

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap

Previous article

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

3
World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

4
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws' Amoco Knoxville Nationals finale,

5
Super GT

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Latest news
All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist
Formula E

All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist

53m
NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Formula E

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap

4 h
Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM
Formula E

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM

Jul 3, 2021
China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
Video Inside
Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

Jul 2, 2021
NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new base in Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula E

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new base in Silverstone

Jul 1, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Jul 7, 2021

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Formula E: China E-Prix to make a return for 2021-22 season 00:41
Formula E
Jul 2, 2021

Formula E: China E-Prix to make a return for 2021-22 season

Formula E: NIO 333 team to move to new Silverstone base 00:38
Formula E
Jul 1, 2021

Formula E: NIO 333 team to move to new Silverstone base

Zooming In: Stopping Power - The Formula E Braking System 02:49
Formula E
Jun 30, 2021

Zooming In: Stopping Power - The Formula E Braking System

Formula E: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win at Puebla 00:42
Formula E
Jun 21, 2021

Formula E: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win at Puebla

More from
Matt Kew
China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
Video Inside
Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Kleinschmidt to replace Hurtgen for full XE season at Abt Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Kleinschmidt to replace Hurtgen for full XE season at Abt

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

World of Outlaws' Amoco Knoxville Nationals finale,
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws' Amoco Knoxville Nationals finale,

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
Super GT Super GT

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist
Formula E Formula E

All-female championship, spec series on Formula E's shortlist

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM
Formula E Formula E

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.