Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
FP1 in
11 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Berlin ePrix III / Breaking news

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards

shares
comments
Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 8:19 PM

An angry Felipe Massa says he doesn’t understand the “inconsistent” Formula E stewards and has criticised his Venturi Racing team for mixing up its Berlin E-Prix strategy.

The 11-time Formula 1 race winner was handed a drive-through penalty in the third FE race in the German capital after he was apportioned blame for spinning Lucas di Grassi at Turn 1. 

Although di Grassi was ahead, he was on the outside line and appeared to turn across the nose of Massa’s car, at which point the two collided in their battle for 10th. This followed a similar incident between di Grassi and Jean-Eric Vergne in the final laps of the Wednesday race, when the Audi driver turned around the reigning champion but escaped without sanction.

Massa, who had been running in sixth before his drive-through penalty, said: “I'm fighting, I am inside and [di Grassi] was trying to pass me – I was not driving into him. So, to be honest, I don't understand why I had the penalty for that.

“I even told him sorry if I did anything wrong, but I am not so sure if I did something wrong. Also, if you compare to what he did a few races ago it is inconsistent. This is the problem [in FE], it's inconsistent.”

Read Also:

The Brazilian also called out his team for confusing its strategy after a safety car – called when Dragon Racing’s Serge Sette Camara suffered a terminal drive failure and was hit by Neel Jani’s Porsche.

The incident cut the race distance by down to 35 laps, rather than a theoretical 40, and Massa reckoned the team did not amend its energy consumption calculations accordingly.

“We had also a wrong strategy in the team, which after the yellow flags, we dropped down to 35 laps of the race,” he added. “After the yellow flags, I was pushing up, I put on my attack mode.  Then suddenly my team realised that it was 36 laps so I have to put in one lap more.

“The strategy has been not good at all in the race. And then, I pay the drive-through and four laps after we came back to the 35 laps.  So you can imagine that the strategy today, we didn't follow the right direction. 

“We need really to understand what to do a better strategy.”

Di Grassi defended his role in the contact with Massa, saying: “He spun me round by hitting my rear wheel with his nose. I think the rule is pretty clear, if you spin someone from behind you must get a drive-through. 

“So I think the race director did the right job. [Massa] didn't need to do that also, because I was with attack mode. In a situation like this, it's a much more strategic move to let the guy by and then try to use attack mode… and not fight without any reason.

“You end up over-consuming or causing an incident and then it's damaging for both [people’s] races.”

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix III
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension

Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
2h

Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race

No. 88 Pit Crew finishes first in Charlotte
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

No. 88 Pit Crew finishes first in Charlotte

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Review: Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles
Esports Esports / Special feature

Review: Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
17m

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards

Latest news

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
17m

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns
Formula E Formula E / Race report
2h

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne takes pole by almost half a second
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne takes pole by almost half a second

Berlin E-Prix: D'Ambrosio leads da Costa in practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: D'Ambrosio leads da Costa in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim

3h
2
Formula 1

The tech fallout from the Racing Point F1 verdict

3
Formula 1

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

4
Score

Baja 1000 official final results

5
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest videos

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport 02:17
Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car 03:15
Formula E

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Latest news

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards
Formula E

Angry Massa hits out at “inconsistent” Formula E stewards

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther takes narrow win over Frijns

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne takes pole by almost half a second
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne takes pole by almost half a second

Berlin E-Prix: D'Ambrosio leads da Costa in practice
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: D'Ambrosio leads da Costa in practice

How an open title fight was defused in just two races
Formula E

How an open title fight was defused in just two races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.