Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Practice report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa sets FP1 pace with Vergne absent

shares
comments
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa sets FP1 pace with Vergne absent
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 4:48 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa topped opening practice for the Marrakesh E-Prix, while his DS Techeetah teammate and reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne was forced to miss the session.

Da Costa was one of only two drivers to post a 1m17s lap, edging points leader Mitch Evans by 0.103s to head the leaderboard on a 1m17.863s.

This season the Moroccan round adjusted its format to hold first practice on the Friday evening as opposed to the usual one-day FE timetable.

The change to the structure for the 2019-20 season follows the decision to bring forward the race start by an hour, which would have led to a morning first practice session running in low-light conditions.

With the changes to the schedule, Vergne was unable to contest the 45-minute run, having been sidelined with severe headaches.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the DS Techeetah driver wrote that he was working with FIA medical staff to return for Saturday. He was replaced for FP1 by the team’s test driver James Rossiter. 

A regular at the races this season, the ex-Nissan Super GT driver ended the session 20th and 1.95s off his temporary teammate da Costa.

Santiago E-Prix winner Maximilian Gunther rounded out the top three, 0.199s adrift of first place. Nissan’s Oliver Rowland was fourth ahead of early pace-setter Lucas di Grassi.

Sam Bird was sixth-fastest for Envision Virgin Racing – posting a time 0.555s shy of da Costa – and enters the race with a 100% podium record in Marrakech.

Rowland's squadmate Sebastien Buemi, who scored his first points finish of the season with third in Mexico City last time out, was seventh ahead of Daniel Abt and Jerome D’Ambrosio.

Bird’s teammate Robin Frijns edged Pascal Wehrlein to complete the top 10 runners.

Mexico pole-sitter Andre Lotterer was only 12th fastest ahead of Eduardo Mortara and Alexander Sims.

Although the session ran with no interruption – other than the scheduled full-course yellow test run – Sims did bring out a yellow flag when he ran deep into Turn 7 and was forced to reverse on the escape road.

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne was only 23rd-fastest, having had a lap time deleted for missing the Turn 5/6 chicane.

He was still 2.127s ahead of slowest driver Ma Qinghua, driving for the NIO 333 team – which enters this weekend with a new team principal and executive director.

Related video

Next article
Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

Previous article

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

Next article

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa , Maximilian Gunther , Mitch Evans
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Berlin E-prix

Berlin E-prix

20 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Gaming

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

2
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h
3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

5
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision

Latest videos

Why Energy Management Is So Important In Formula E 08:20
Formula E

Why Energy Management Is So Important In Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Best Team Radio 09:11
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Best Team Radio

Marrakesh E-Prix: Best Onboards 06:52
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Best Onboards

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne 00:32
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test 01:05
Formula E

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test

Latest news

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
FE

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

How Formula E set an example for F1 to follow
FE

How Formula E set an example for F1 to follow

Formula E: Two-month suspension is "most responsible action"
FE

Formula E: Two-month suspension is "most responsible action"

Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months
FE

Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus
FE

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.