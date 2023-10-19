Shanghai added, Hyderabad retained as Formula E reveals full 2024 calendar

The Shanghai International Circuit will play host to rounds 12 and 13 on 25-26 May, just over five years after FE last visited China with a race on the island city of Sanya.

FE had previously enjoyed a long presence in China with races in Beijing, Hong Kong and Sanya, but the country had been absent from the calendar since 2019 due to the onset of the pandemic.

Shanghai was officially added to the 2024 FE calendar on Thursday following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, which also confirmed that Hyderabad will keep its slot on 10 February.

There has been a lot of uncertainty around the event in recent months and the chances of a second E-Prix in India dwindled further when the organising team behind the event was disbanded in August.

However, FE has managed to retain Hyderabad on the calendar after receiving the necessary support from the state government of Telangana to keep the race going.

The news means that Formula E will have a presence in the world's three biggest countries by population next year, India, China and the USA, with Portland also maintaining its place after debuting on the calendar this year.

The only question mark remaining on the calendar is Italy, with FE concluding that the Gen3 cars have out-developed the narrow confines of the current Rome E-Prix circuit. The series said that it is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to keep Italy on the calendar.

Photo by: DPPI Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

The proposed new event in Italy is slated for 13-14 April and will follow two weeks after the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix on 30 March.

The previously announced Jakarta race on 8 June will not go ahead due to expected campaigning in the region ahead of the presidential elections in Indonesia. FE and the authorities in Jakarta are exploring the potential of hosting a race in the city on another date, but no slot has been left vacant on the calendar for Indonesia.

As revealed previously, the 2024 season will kick off at Mexico City on 13 January followed by the Diriyah double header in Saudi Arabia on 26-27 January.

Hyderabad will stage the fourth race of the season on February 10, taking the same slot it occupied this year before FE makes a second visit to Sao Paulo on 16 March.

Following the first trip to Japan at the end of March, Italy will kick off the European leg of the campaign which will also include trips to Monaco and Berlin.

After two flyaway events in Shanghai and Portland, the season will conclude at the ExCel stadium in London on 20-21 July.

A total of 16 races will take place across 11 cities, compared to 17 races across 13 venues as originally planned, with Jakarta E-Prix cancelled as of now and the 'TBA' event in late February dropped from the calendar.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images World champion Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport celebrates

Formula E chief Alberto Longo said: "Without doubt, our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world.

"We are taking Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and are honoured to return to India thanks to the support of the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

"The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E's DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend."

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Season 10 Calendar

Event Round Location Date(s) 1 1 Mexico City, Mexico 13 January 2 2 & 3 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 26-27 January 3 4 Hyderabad, India 10 February 4 5 Sao Paulo, Brazil 16 March 5 6 Tokyo, Japan 30 March 6 7 & 8 Italy TBD 13-14 April 7 9 Monaco, Principality of Monaco 27 April 8 10 & 11 Berlin, Germany 11-12 May 9 12 & 13 Shanghai, China 25-26 May 10 14 Portland, United States 29 June 11 15 & 16 London, United Kingdom 20-21 July