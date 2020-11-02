Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

shares
comments
Formula E has held Adelaide talks
By:

The cancellation of the Adelaide 500 could pave the way for a Formula E event to be held on the city’s street circuit, Motorsport.com understands. 

Last week the South Australian Tourism Commission announced its decision to pull the famous event from the Supercars calendar, despite holding a contract with the championship until 2021. 

Declining fan attendance prior to the pandemic in addition to the impact posed by COVID-19, which meant an “inability to recoup costs”, were cited as the reasons behind the axing of the race. 

But Motorsport.com understands that Adelaide’s absence from the Supercars calendar could lead to FE hosting its first event in Australia, which will use elements of the former Australian Grand Prix street circuit venue. 

Alberto Longo, FE co-founder and chief championship officer, told Motorsport.com: “Australia is a market that is showing considerable interest in e-mobility, with [electric vehicle] sales tripling in the last year alone. 

“We are in discussion with multiple cities around the world and across Australasia to host future events – including Adelaide which has great motorsport heritage and a tech hub for the future – but our priority remains the safe and successful running of the upcoming season.” 

Last month, the Adelaide Advertiser reported that Business SA had made a submission to the state government to host FE in a bid to drive economic recovery and showcase the state on a global level. 

An FE race could also form part of a Festival of E-motion to highlight the region’s leading renewable energy technology and automotive manufacturing history. 

Business SA chief executive Martin Haese, the former lord mayor of Adelaide, said: “Forget the Formula 1, Formula E is the future. 

“It’s motorsport, technology, renewable energy and an exciting street party all rolled into one and South Australia is the only state in the country that ticks all the boxes.” 

It is thought that significant private sector interest backs the FE proposal. 

Former independent SA senator Tim Storer also said that an Australian FE round was “one of the agreed recommendations from my Senate Inquiry into EVs released [in January] 2019. 

“The report had consensus across government, opposition, Greens and independent senators. 

“Let’s make it happen, Adelaide!” 

Following the announcement that the Adelaide 500 would be cancelled, SA Tourism Commission chief executive Rodney Harrex said: “South Australia is one of the premiere event locations in the nation and globe, and we will continue to invest in a range of sporting, cultural and arts events to stimulate the visitor economy. 

“Due to the high level of uncertainty around the ability of the event to proceed in 2021, the likely impact on the event for both the consumer and commercial market, and the long-term decline in the core motorsport fan, a decision has been made that it will not be possible to hold the race next year, and to not seek a contract for future years.” 

Related video

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther

Previous article

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit

Schumacher buys horse ranch in Texas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher buys horse ranch in Texas

Latest news

Formula E has held Adelaide talks
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role

Mercedes drops all-black livery for 2021 Formula E season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes drops all-black livery for 2021 Formula E season

Trending

1
IMSA

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves, Taylor win after team orders

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year

Latest news

Formula E has held Adelaide talks
Formula E

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther
Formula E

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role
Formula E

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role

Mercedes drops all-black livery for 2021 Formula E season
Formula E

Mercedes drops all-black livery for 2021 Formula E season

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season
Formula E

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.