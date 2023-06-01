Subscribe
Previous / Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E
Formula E News

Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"

Longstanding Formula E commentator Jack Nicholls has been sacked from his role following an investigation into “inappropriate behaviour”.

Stefan Mackley
By:
TV Commentator Jack Nicholls

Nicholls has been the voice of Formula E since the championship began back in 2014 and has provided commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live on Formula 1 since 2016.

Ahead of the Jakarta E-Prix double-header this weekend, Formula E confirmed that Nicholls would step down from his role with immediate effect but cited no reason for the split.

It has subsequently emerged that Nicholls was sacked after an external investigation by an employment specialist following "complaints of inappropriate behaviour".

A spokesperson for the electric racing championship said: "Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls's contract to provide race commentary was terminated."

It's understood formal complaints were made in March by three people, with Nicholls providing commentary remotely from London instead of being out on location with the championship while the investigation was conducted.

Nicholls said: "Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken.

"I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.

TV Commentator Jack Nicholls

TV Commentator Jack Nicholls

Photo by: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

"I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future."

Ben Edwards, the ex-F1 commentator for Channel 4, will step in to provide commentary this weekend in Jakarta.

"I am very excited to get back behind the mic with Formula E as the on-track action this season is a commentator's dream," said Edwards.

"The championship is more competitive than ever and I get to bring that to life for viewers around the world. I'm delighted to be joining the team and calling the action in Jakarta."

Nicholls' departure comes after long-time presenter Vernon Kay confirmed he was leaving his role to focus on his BBC Radio 2 show, with Radzi Chinyanganya stepping into the position this weekend.

Saunders Carmichael-Brown will take on Chinyanganya's pitlane reporter duties.

shares
comments

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Latest news

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe