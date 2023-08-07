Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar
Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy will race for Jaguar next season having moved across from customer team Envision Racing on a multi-year contract.
The Kiwi finished runner-up to Jake Dennis in this year’s drivers’ standings after taking four wins across the season, including in Berlin, Monte Carlo, Portland and London.
The last of those four victories also helped Envision seal the teams’ title having been tied on points with the works Jaguar outfit heading into the final round.
Cassidy has spent three seasons in Formula E with Envision and spent 2023 working closely alongside Jaguar as the teams used the same powertrain in the Gen3 cars.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Jaguar Racing team for the 2024 FIA Formula E World Championship and I am looking forward to racing for a team like Jaguar that has such a successful motorsport history,” said Cassidy, whose signing was confirmed on Monday.
“This season has been my most successful to date, so I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and fight for points, podiums and wins.
“Looking forward to having Mitch [Evans] as a team-mate, we have known each other since we were kids and have raced against each other for years, so I’m proud that we will be racing together and hope to continue to put New Zealand on the map in motorsport.”
Cassidy replaces Sam Bird at Jaguar – the Briton is expected to remain in Formula E with McLaren – and will partner fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans, who missed out on the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings by two points this year.
Cassidy raced with Envision Racing for three seasons
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Evans himself was confirmed to have re-signed with the team on a multi-year contract last week which will extend his already seven-year relationship with the British manufacturer.
Jaguar has become the first team to formally confirm both its drivers for the 2024 campaign, with the first round of next season due to take place in January in Mexico City.
“He [Cassidy] was very keen to join us, that was something Nick was very proactive on pursuing which was fantastic, [to have] a driver of his calibre when they want to join you,” Jaguar team principal James Barclay told Motorsport.com
“It’s a pretty obvious fit to have two of the top three drivers in the championship standings join us next year.
“I think it gives us an incredibly strong driver line-up and I think in a similar vein to Mitch, they’re both really naturally talented drivers with an absolute hunger to win races and fight for championships.”
