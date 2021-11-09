Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation Next / Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race
Formula E News

Formula E releases Valencia pre-season testing dates

By:

Formula E has finally formalised the dates for its official pre-season test, which will commence later this month in Valencia ahead of the 2022 campaign’s late January start.

The championship will return to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the Spanish venue having been used annually for the test since 2017 when it came to replace Donington Park.

It also hosted Formula E's first-ever race on a permanent track last season, which grabbed the headlines in controversial style after only nine cars finished at full speed due to critical energy level reductions being imposed by the FIA following a flurry of safety car interventions.

The pre-season test will be split, with 29 and 30 November dedicated to on-track running prior to a 1 December media day and then a final day of testing on 2 December.

These dates had been locked in for several months but were only publicly released by Formula E three weeks before the test gets underway.

The 2022 season marks the last year in the tenure of the Gen2 car, but power levels have been bumped from the standard in-race 200kW (268bhp) up to 220kW (295).

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IM02

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IM02

Photo by: Andreas Beil

It is expected that Formula E will conduct a behind-closed-doors practice run of its new-for-2022 qualifying format, which replicates the system used in Superleague Formula by pitching drivers head-to-head in 'Duels' to determine the polesitter.

The 29 and 30 November tests will be split in two sessions, the first running from 0900 to 1200 before an afternoon stint from 1400 to 1700.

On 2 December, a single six-hour programme will run from 0900 to 1500.

The anticipated 16-race calendar will then commence in Saudi Arabia, as per the last three seasons, across 28-29 January.

A venue for 5 March is yet to be confirmed following the collapse of a maiden Cape Town, South Africa event due to COVID-19.

Similarly, the final race location for the next round in China, 19 March, is yet to be announced.

However, while a return to Sanya is shortlisted, Shanghai - home to the Envision Group team owner - has emerged as a major contender in recent months.

shares
comments
FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation
Previous article

FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation
Next article

Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race

Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race
Video Inside
Formula E

Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race

FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation
Video Inside
Formula E

FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Latest news

Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Bournemouth launches bid to host Formula E race

Formula E releases Valencia pre-season testing dates
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Formula E releases Valencia pre-season testing dates

FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FE shortens practice sessions, makes U-turn on tyre allocation

Da Costa to remain with DS Techeetah in 2022 FE season
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa to remain with DS Techeetah in 2022 FE season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning Prime

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Prime

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Prime

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.