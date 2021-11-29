Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos
Formula E News

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

By:

Formula E and the FIA have teased the championship’s forthcoming 200mph Gen3 electric race car and its delta wing-inspired design ahead of its 2022 debut.

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

Manufacturer chief executives and team bosses have been shown the complete design and specification in secretive conditions on the first day of 2022 pre-season testing in Valencia.

But the series and the governing body has for now only teased the design in public, but these images preview a look inspired by the “aero-efficient delta wing of a fighter jet”.

That, like the X-wing Gen2 machine, will ensure the Spark Racing Technology-built car retains a sense of individuality among more conventional single-seaters.

It also shows the Gen3 machine will have a wide rear, much like the pioneering design of the DeltaWing race car that entered Le Mans in 2012 and was later backed by Nissan.

Meanwhile, the front will ditch the robust wheel covers that flow into the wing – a feature that has allow for more aggressive racing with cars able to survive substantial contact.

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Design cues from the massive Gen2 diffuser, a popular feature, appear set to remain while sizeable tails mark a notable addition.

The FIA and Formula E have also committed to several key technical aspects, with the Gen3 machine billed as “the world’s most efficient racing car”.

This is on account of drivers being required to recover “at least” 40% of energy via regenerative braking to complete a race - up from the current 30-35% range for Gen2.

This is enabled by a dual-axle set-up (250kW front, 350kW rear) for a total regenerative braking capacity of 600kW, while the total power output stands at 350kW (470bhp).

The regenerative braking potential means the rear axle will feature no hydraulic rear brakes.

The Gen3 machine is set to have a theoretical top speed of 200mph – although this is unlikely to come to pass on the street circuits typically employed by Formula E.

Although the official statement from the FIA and Formula E does not commit to a specific figure, initials plans were for the Gen3 – which will run smaller dimensions – to shed 120kg.

But the Gen3 powertrain is still on course for a “power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470bhp internal combustion engine”.

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Photo by: FIA Formula E

A carbon net-zero Gen3 concept also relies on ‘life cycle thinking’ to ensure a sustainable treatment to all used tyres, battery cells and broken components.

Further measures include a 26% use of sustainable materials in the construction of the new Hankook tyres and 90% motor-to-energy efficiency.

FIA president Jean Todt: “The new Gen3 Formula E single-seater is a car created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability.

“The work accomplished by the FIA’s teams together with Formula E, since the launch of the discipline eight seasons ago, tirelessly seek to drive innovation and further the development of sustainable mobility. I have no doubt that this new single-seater will elevate Formula E to the next level.”

Behind-closed-doors testing by Spark is underway for the Gen3 car and manufacturers are set to take delivery of their machines in the spring.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle added: “In designing the Gen3 car, we set out to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can co-exist without compromise.

“Together with the FIA, we have built the world’s most efficient and sustainable high performance race car. The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet.

“It is a creature designed for its habitat: racing on city streets in wheel-to-wheel combat.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos
Previous article

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision
Formula E

Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision

Mercedes unveils livery for its final Formula E campaign
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes unveils livery for its final Formula E campaign

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime
Formula E

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

Latest news

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut
Formula E Formula E

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos
Formula E Formula E

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Formula E Formula E

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format

Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision
Formula E Formula E

Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
6 h
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Prime

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning Prime

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.