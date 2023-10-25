Formula E Valencia testing delayed further following battery fire
Formula E pre-season testing in Valencia has been delayed further following a battery fire, with running currently set to resume on Thursday afternoon.
The reason for the extended postponement is to allow battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering) to file its investigation into the fire which took place in its garage on Tuesday afternoon.
But a final decision will be made at 11am CET on Thursday as to whether running can resume later that day and Friday.
A statement released by the FIA and Formula E read: “Formula E pre-season testing is preparing to resume from 2pm CET tomorrow, Thursday.
“This is subject to final confirmation at 11am [CET], and will follow completion of an investigation into the incident that happened yesterday. Further updates will follow in due course.”
Three days of testing were due to be held for the all-electric championship this week at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain and a three-hour session took place on Tuesday morning, which was headed by Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6
During the session the DS Penske of Robert Shwartzman came to a halt on circuit – the cause of the only red flag – before the car was transported back to the pitbox of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering).
Shortly before 1pm CET on Tuesday, a battery from the car exploded causing a fire in the garage with emergency crews immediately on the scene and the paddock evacuated, as the afternoon session was subsequently cancelled.
At the time, Formula E reported that "one person has been assessed by medics and has been transported to hospital for precautionary checks" and the individual was "released without treatment" later that evening.
The decision was taken to postpone all running on Wednesday while the FIA and Formula E investigated the cause of the explosion, while also allowing for the surrounding area to be cleared.
A team principals' meeting was held on Wednesday evening at the circuit to discuss the situation, with the decision announced shortly after 8pm CET that there would be no running on Thursday morning.
As well as damage to the WAE garage, the Mahindra team have also been forced to move garages having been in the pitbox next door, while the team is also believed to have suffered damage to its computers in the blaze.
Latest news
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.