Formula E / Breaking news

Hankook to replace Michelin as FE tyre supplier for Gen3 era

Hankook to replace Michelin as FE tyre supplier for Gen3 era
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 9:15 AM

South Korean brand Hankook has won a tender to supply tyres for the Gen3 Formula E car from the 2022-23 season, seeing off competition from current supplier Michelin.

The decision, approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, came as it was announced that original battery provider Williams Advanced Engineering would return for Gen3, replacing McLaren Applied Technologies.

Hankook's most high-profile motorsport involvement to date has come as the exclusive supplier to the DTM since 2011, and it added W Series to its repertoire in 2019.

The company will create bespoke tyres for FE to be used in both wet and dry conditions, and will contain bio-sourced material and sustainable rubber.

Michelin has provided the championship with all-weather tyres since it began in 2014, but will not be part of the new Gen3 era.

An FIA statement said: "The tender process for selecting suppliers of the chassis, battery and tyres overcame all the expectations and the submissions were compared in relation to their compliance with the technical, environmental, commercial and financial requirements.

"The FIA's World Motor Sport Council recently voted on the bids and Spark Racing Technology will continue producing the common chassis, including the front powertrain kit, Williams Advanced Engineering will be responsible for the battery system whilst the Gen3 will be fitted with all-weather Hankook Tire & Technology tyres."

Hankook Tire & Technology president and COO Sooil Lee added: "All our employees worldwide are very proud that Hankook has been selected by the FIA following tender process and FIA World Motor Sport Council approval as the future tyre and technology partner for the FIA Formula E Championship.

"Our company coincides with Formula E's move towards sustainable growth and we are excited to be a part of this journey as their Gen3 partner.

"It is impressive how the FIA and the FIA Formula E Championships are addressing climate change and air pollution in our urban environments by promoting the adoption of electric vehicles through this all-electric race series and bringing it to the attention of a broad global audience."

Next article
Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Previous article

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Next article

FIA details latest Formula E cost-cutting measures

FIA details latest Formula E cost-cutting measures

