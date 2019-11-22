Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
10 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix I / Breaking news

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty

shares
comments
Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 6:22 PM

Ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley said his Formula E debut “wasn't a very successful first day on the job” after finishing 19th in the Diriyah E-Prix with two separate penalties.

Hartley’s day got off to a difficult start when he crashed in FP1 after sliding wide going through the long Turn 4 right hander and hitting the wall with the left-rear of his car, breaking his suspension.

The incident was caused by the track surface breaking up, which led to a track alteration before FP2, where Hartley only came out for two untimed laps after his car was repaired.

He qualified 18th after “discovering [the track alteration] and discovering 250kW on the track” during the grid-setting session.

In the race, Hartley was one of three drivers – along with BMW Andretti’s Maximilan Guenther and Ma Qing Hua (NIO 333) – to be hit with a drive through penalty for a throttle map infringement described as “power out of RESS [battery] not respecting the homologated throttle pedal map", per an FIA bulletin.

After the chequered flag, Hartley had 10 seconds added to his race time for not using the full four minutes of his second attack mode activation, but this did not cost him a position in the final results.

“It wasn't a very successful first day on the job,” the Dragon Racing driver told Motorsport.com. "We had a crash in the first free practice – the track was breaking up. 

“[That] meant we lost the last bit of time there, and we didn't get out of free practice two. So, we were kind of on the backfoot [from there].

“We thought we had some place in the race, but it didn't turn out to be the case – we really struggled for pace and [the team is] now investigating why.

“I don't really have a good answer at the moment, but we didn't have the pace to fight our way up.”

Read Also:

Hartely’s Dragon teammate Nico Muller missed on making his FE debut as the team could not get his car repaired in time for the start of the race after his crash in qualifying.

Ma had 24s added to his race time for not serving his drivethrough penalty during the race, but he remained last – the only lapped runner – after this was applied.

Jean-Eric Vergne also picked up a post-race penalty as he was reprimanded and given one penalty point for speeding in the pitlane as he came in to retire with a broken steering rack early in the second half of the race.

Vergne explained his retirement to Motorsport.com, saying: “I could not steer anymore, something was stuck – you cannot turn the steering wheel anymore.

“[The issue started] maybe five laps in, but it was driveable – heavy, but drivable. And then it became like [juddering] – it was only turning like this, I could not be precise anymore.

[I though] ‘OK, I can continue like this not being precise, I'm gonna be slow, but maybe I can hold on and score some points’.

“But in the end, it was becoming too heavy and it was very unsafe for me to drive so I took the decision to stop. It was not possible [to race] anymore.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Next article
Vandoorne shrugs off robust move to take Diriyah E-Prix lead

Previous article

Vandoorne shrugs off robust move to take Diriyah E-Prix lead
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix I
Sub-event Race
Drivers Brendon Hartley
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix I

Diriyah E-prix I

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
22:50
06:50
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
00:55
08:55
Qualifying
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
06:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"

2
IndyCar

Coyne confirms Bourdais split: “It’s not what we wanted to do"

22m
3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: IRL: John Martin Jr. - tragic death

4
WEC

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE

5
Super GT

Why Fuji will mark the first true Super GT/DTM battle

Latest videos

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E
1h

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

Latest news

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty
FE

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty

Vandoorne shrugs off robust move to take Diriyah E-Prix lead
FE

Vandoorne shrugs off robust move to take Diriyah E-Prix lead

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Promoted: Nissan powertrain change adds new motivation
FE

Promoted: Nissan powertrain change adds new motivation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.