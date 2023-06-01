Subscribe
Previous / Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix I Special feature

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

The Porsche Formula E team and Pascal Wehrlein looked likely to dominate the championship at one stage of the season, but a string of poor results has meant they've lost the lead in both standings. Despite the setback, the team is confident it can still take the title fight down to the wire

Stefan Mackley
By:
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche

The 27-day wait between the last Formula E round and this weekend's Jakarta E-Prix double-header has been a long one for Porsche following its worst event of the season.

Neither Pascal Wehrlein nor Antonio Felix da Costa finished in the points on the road in Monte Carlo, and although the former was promoted to 10th after a post-race penalty for Sam Bird, the one point was scant consolation. Of even more significance, the poor result coincided with Wehrlein and Porsche losing the lead in both championships, something which they'd headed since January.

It seems a long time ago that the German manufacturer hit the ground running with the new-for-2023 Gen3 machines, Wehrlein taking back-to-back wins in Diriyah after finishing as runner-up in the Mexico City opener. Despite some rough opening races for team-mate da Costa, primarily due to struggling with confidence on the brakes over one lap, he took to the podium in Hyderabad before a last-lap pass on Jean-Eric Vergne handed him victory in Cape Town.

It all served to mark Porsche out as the dominant force in Formula E and, even at that early stage, the favourites for the championship with strong showings coming from Jake Dennis in the customer Andretti Autosport machine as well.

But since da Costa's win in South Africa in February, neither he nor Wehrlein has stood on the podium let alone taken another victory. Yes, there have been strong points finishes as well as some unfortunate collisions along the way which have hindered results, but there has also noticeably been a stark shift in the hierarchy of performance.

"Regarding the performance we have to work hard and improve because as you see the Formula E grid is very close," says Porsche Formula E team principal Florian Modlinger. "Everything is tight, and you need to perform and find the last tenths to be in the front and that's the target for the second part of the season."

Wehrlein won both races in Diriyah to lead the championship by a healthy margin back in January

Wehrlein won both races in Diriyah to lead the championship by a healthy margin back in January

Photo by: Andreas Beil

As well as signifying the start to the second half of the year, Monaco marked the low point of the season for Porsche, not only because of the poor result but because of that apparent lack of pace.

Modlinger points out, though, that this was due to losing half of the first session with a car issue which put the team and drivers on the back foot throughout the rest of the day. And unlike other schedules on the calendar, the opening free practice session took place on Saturday morning as opposed to Friday evening, meaning less time before FP2 to sort out any gremlins.

"It was already from the beginning very tight, and we were in the first races on the correct side and always this bit better than others" Florian Modlinger

From the outside it might seem like Porsche's drop-off in performance since the start of the season has been a sharp one, but Modlinger believes that on pure pace it was not as far ahead of its rivals as the results suggested. Merely that better race optimisation was helping the manufacturer get stronger results compared with other teams.

"I was surprised that the field is so close together [at the start of the season] because, with a completely new car, I expected maybe a bit more variation, that you have bigger gaps," he says. "But it was already from the beginning very tight, and we were in the first races on the correct side and always this bit better than others."

There's no denying that the performance spread across the field is one of the closest in the championship's history, with teams learning and improving the new machines race-by-race and less than one-tenth usually making all the difference.

The tyres as well are a new variable for this year, with Hankook rubber replacing Michelin which has been criticised by some for being too hard a compound and lacking in grip. Modlinger suggests that the cooler conditions of the last few rounds have impacted Porsche in particular with regard to the tyres. If that is the case, then that will be truly put to the test this weekend in Jakarta, the most demanding circuit on the calendar when it comes to heat and humidity.

Victory in Monaco handed Cassidy and Envision the lead in both championships

Victory in Monaco handed Cassidy and Envision the lead in both championships

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While Modlinger is confident the Porsche team still has the goods to fight and beat the in-form Jaguar and Envision teams over the remainder of the season, he's quick to point out that the Big Cat manufacturer has been a threat since the opening round.

"You could see how the energy distribution was, how much energy they had left at the last quarter of the race and so on," he says. "They were competitive, but they did not bring the points home. There were several incidents and in the last races they collected the points and now they are there."

'There' they most certainly are, Envision's Nick Cassidy now 20 points clear at the top of the standings with himself and fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans each winning two of the last four races.
Jaguar's Evans sits just 27 points behind Cassidy, having been some 66 points adrift of championship leader Wehrlein prior to his first win of the season in Sao Paulo, which he followed up on in Berlin.

It's proof that things can quickly turn around in the world of Formula E and that hope is not lost for Porsche with seven races remaining, but it needs to hit back immediately this weekend.

"When you look only on the standings it's a picture of the moment and we are dedicated to our sport," adds Modlinger. "We have a professional team and we know the season is long but as we said already when we were leading the championship, we have to improve every race.

"We have to make the steps and we have to fight through the whole championship. And now in both standings we are P2, we have a lot of races to come and there are enough chances to catch up again and to take the lead again. Everybody is fully motivated and if we are now P2 or would be P1, from the motivation point of view there's no big difference because we have one clear target.

"We want to fight for the championship until the end of the season and until the last race and therefore we are giving our maximum."

One thing that is clear is that the Porsche can ill-afford to lose any more ground and momentum in a title race it once looked destined to dominate.

Can Porsche beat Jaguar and Envision over the remaining seven races?

Can Porsche beat Jaguar and Envision over the remaining seven races?

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"

Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"

Formula E

Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour" Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked over "inappropriate behaviour"

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Antonio Felix da Costa More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India

Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India

Porsche aims to continue its winning streak at the inaugural Indian E-Prix

Porsche aims to continue its winning streak at the inaugural Indian E-Prix

Formula E
News

Porsche aims to continue its winning streak at the inaugural Indian E-Prix Porsche aims to continue its winning streak at the inaugural Indian E-Prix

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe