Hyderabad set to drop off Formula E calendar in 2024

Motorsport.com understands that the organising team behind the event was disbanded at the end of August after the promoters pulled funding from the race.

India was absent from the provisional FE calendar issued in June, but the series had left a TBA slot on February 10 which would have likely gone to Hyderabad if the race had been green-lit.

It is unclear which city will replace Hyderabad when the next version of the calendar will be announced when the World Motor Sport Council convenes again in October.

India made a long-awaited FE debut earlier this year, with Hyderabad playing host to the fourth round of the Gen3 era on February 11.

The race took place at a street circuit located next to the Hussain Sagar lake in downtown Hyderabad, one of the largest cities in the country, with leading solar, hydrogen and wind energy producer Greenko Group promoting the race with support from the state government of Telangana.

While the layout of the circuit received plenty of praise from the drivers and the race went without hiccups, many were left unimpressed by the facilities available to them in the paddock.

Criticism was also levied at the track not being fully ready for the event, with work continuing inside the paddock well into the race weekend.

It was expected that these issues could be sorted for the second edition of the Hyderabad E-Prix, but FE is now unlikely to make another visit to India, at least in 2024.

The provisional 2024 Formula E calendar currently features a total of 17 races across 13 venues, but with three cities yet to be named.

Cape Town is expected to secure one vacant slot on the 2024 schedule, while the Spanish city of Malaga could make its debut next year.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, said: “Formula E and the Government of Telangana created history together earlier this year with the first-ever motorsport world championship race to be held in the city.

"The spectacular Hyderabad E-Prix was enjoyed live by millions of fans around the world and boosted Hyderabad’s local economy by almost $84million USD. Formula E and the Government of Telangana are in active discussions about a possible return to Hyderabad in 2024 with a race on Saturday, 10 February. Confirmation of our plans will be announced following the FIA World Motor Sport Council Meeting on October 19 when the Season 10 calendar is updated.”

The expected departure of Hyderabad will come as a blow to Mahindra Racing, which had been pushing for a home event since the inception of the championship.

Mahindra could also field an Indian driver for the first time since the inaugural FE season back in 2014/15, when Karun Chandhok drove the spec Spark SRT_01E car, with Formula 2 race winner Jehan Daruvala believed to be in the contention for a seat after working in a reserve role with the team this year.