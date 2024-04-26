Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030

The British manufacturer announced the decision ahead of this weekend’s Monaco E-Prix, having reached its 100-race milestone in Tokyo earlier this year.

Its maiden entry into the all-electric championship in 2016 was the first time Jaguar had competed in single-seaters since the brand left Formula 1 in 2004, with the remains of the team sold to Red Bull.

During its time in Formula E, Jaguar has recorded 13 wins and finished second in the teams’ standings twice, while Mitch Evans has been in contention for the driver’s title the last three years having competed with the team from the outset.

Although it has yet to secure an outright title success, the team’s powertrain allowed customer outfit Envision to claim the teams’ title last season, while Jaguar currently leads the standings this year approaching the halfway point of the campaign.

“I’m proud that since we started in 2016 we’ve built an amazing team which is highly capable, which is competitive, fighting for race wins and championships in a true world championship,” Jaguar team principal James Barclay told Motorsport.com.

“This is our Formula 1. We’re an all-electric car company in the future from 2025 and this is the pinnacle of electric racing so the fit is perfect.

“The ingredients are all there and together with Formula E and the FIA we’ve committed to try and put those ingredients together in the right way to really fulfil the potential of this championship.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne from the podium Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“Like anything in life, you need the right conditions and it’s about working together to shape those and doing that with the Formula E and the FIA we have real confidence in the direction and future of the championship.

“There’s a lot of work to do, there’s a lot of things we need to continue to build and improve in Formula E but they’re really compelling.

“The objective when we started this team back in 2016 was to also create a team that had a long-term view, that built motor racing back into the DNA of Jaguar and that’s what we see here in Formula E.”

Nissan became the first team to commit to the Gen4 ruleset earlier this month ahead of its home race in Japan, while Lola and Yamaha are expected to supply powertrains in the championship during the same period.

The new regulations are due to come in from the 2026 season, with the new cars set to feature an increased amount of power which will peak at 600kW – nearly double the rate currently used.

There will also be a greater focus placed on the aerodynamics of the car, with a high and low downforce configuration being created.

The Gen3 Evo, an uprated version of the current specification of car, was unveiled in Monaco on Thursday and will be used for the next two seasons prior to the all-new Gen4 machine.