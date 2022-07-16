Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Cassidy: First win "not quite the way we would have liked" Next / Di Grassi: New York crash "biggest of my Formula E career"
Formula E / New York City ePrix I News

Jaguar drivers question decision not to restart New York race

Jaguar duo Sam Bird and Mitch Evans questioned Formula E's decision not to restart the red-flagged New York City E-Prix, feeling that conditions would improve enough to resume.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Jaguar drivers question decision not to restart New York race
Listen to this article

As the rain picked up in intensity in the Red Hook district of Brooklyn, the circuit quickly became waterlogged and caused a flurry of incidents - with race leader Nick Cassidy dumping his Envision machine into the wall, where he was followed by Lucas di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Meanwhile, Bird had been caught out by a stranded Pascal Wehrlein on the exit of the corner, but had managed to get rolling again.

The incidents had promoted a canny Evans into third place, behind brief race leader Robin Frijns and Edoardo Mortara, but as the FIA determined that the race would not resume, the results were counted back from the end of lap 29, relegating Evans to 11th - while Bird claimed ninth.

However, both drivers felt that the conditions should have been given a chance to improve - which they duly did as the rain stopped following the red flag - and Evans felt that race control could have offered some exploratory laps behind the safety car before resuming proceedings.

"I don't understand the call - why red flag it and then not resume the race?" Evans told Motorsport.com. "There was seven minutes of the race plus a lap left, so a lot of the race left to go. Conditions were only going to get better as the rain had stopped.

"So firstly, I think it was completely the wrong call - just have the safety car for a few laps, and sort of just scout out the situation in the conditions. Then we wouldn't be in this position where guys that have shunted and out of the race have now been reinstated.

"I get that rule has been around for a long time but it just seems wrong. In qualifying if you cause a red flag you lose your lap; I just think there's been a few things I think today, that I completely don't agree with and I just don't think it's a good look on the sport."

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Bird agreed with Evans' assessment and was arguably more effusive in his criticism of the decision not to resume the race.

He reasoned that the circuit had dried up completely within half an hour of the race being stopped, and felt that the fans in attendance at the New York City race could have been given a "proper conclusion" to the race.

"Firstly, look, we see that it's dry. The track's dry," said Bird. "We could have stopped for half an hour, cleared the carnage, gone out under safety car, and finished the race for the fans, for everybody, to have a proper conclusion.

"The guys first second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, I think all crashed. Yet, they're all the guys in the points. If you crash in qualifying and you cause a red flag, you lose your lap time. I get that this rule exists. But I'm really struggling with it today.

"Obviously, I'm one that doesn't luck in. So of course, I'm going to be a bit annoyed by it. But I just don't [understand it], especially when there's like nine laps to go. That's a big portion of the race, it's nearly a quarter of the race to go.

"I just don't think it was handled maybe the best today. That's about as strong as I can say without getting in trouble."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Cassidy: First win "not quite the way we would have liked"
Previous article

Cassidy: First win "not quite the way we would have liked"
Next article

Di Grassi: New York crash "biggest of my Formula E career"

Di Grassi: New York crash "biggest of my Formula E career"
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move" New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Marrakesh E-Prix Prime
Formula E

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
New York E-Prix: Bird beats Cassidy in final practice New York City ePrix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird beats Cassidy in final practice

Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"
Formula E

Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Jakarta ePrix Prime
Formula E

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Latest news

Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"
Formula E Formula E

Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"

Mitch Evans labelled Nyck de Vries's late Turn 10 lunge at Formula E's New York City E-Prix, which resulted in contact with him and Alexander Sims, a "stupid move".

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form

Antonio Felix da Costa admitted that he "loves the struggle" of trying to turn his Formula E fortunes around, labelling his New York City E-Prix victory "very physical".

New York E-Prix: Da Costa beats Vandoorne in Brooklyn
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa beats Vandoorne in Brooklyn

DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa won the second race of the New York City E-Prix double-header in Brooklyn after a tense duel with Stoffel Vandoorne’s Mercedes.

New York E-Prix: Cassidy penalty puts da Costa on pole
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy penalty puts da Costa on pole

Nick Cassidy beat Antonio Felix da Costa by 0.167s in the New York City E-Prix qualifying finale, but was stripped of a second successive pole position following penalties for repairs.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.