Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Formula E News

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

By:

Formula E has signed a contract with Jakarta that will complete the 2022 calendar, while a delayed Paris race will allow time to adapt the track for quicker Gen3 cars.

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

The FIA released its provisional schedule for a record-breaking 16-race season on Thursday; however, the 4 June slot was notably left as a “To Be Decided” entry.

In response to the omission of an inaugural Dutch E-Prix, the Formula-Eindhoven bid released a statement saying it was ready to fill any gaps on the 2022 calendar. But the vacant slot has now been revealed to be Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which had first meant to appear on the calendar during the 2019-20 term.

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo said: “We cannot announce why we put a TBD there. But basically, we have a contract in place with Indonesia, with Jakarta.

“Our plan is to go there. But the governor himself has asked for a little bit of time in order to announce the race. That's why we have prolonged the date.”

Read Also:

The addition of Jakarta will be confirmed following the next meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris on 15 October.

Jakarta has proved already to be a controversial move, amid reports that £53million has been spent by the city administration to host the championship. This comes against the backdrop of a string of deadly floods in the area, with Greenpeace Indonesia leading the calls for money to be spent upgrading the infrastructure.

Paris E-Prix set for 2023 series return

Longo also stated Formula E’s intentions to return to Paris in 2023 but with the promise of a heavily revised circuit layout to accommodate for the more powerful Gen3 cars.

A fifth Paris E-Prix was set for the current 2021 season before it was cancelled amid the global health crisis, but with a commitment to plan for the 2022 edition of the race. Despite the city not being listed in time for next season, Longo stressed a healthy relationship between Paris and Formula E and said the delayed return would allow time to modify the Les Invalides circuit.

Asked if the current 1.19-mile track configuration was too short for the incoming 470bhp machines, Longo said: “That's probably why we have decided to go every other year: to give us a little bit of time now to plan ahead. The relationship with the city of Paris and its mayor is fantastic.

“They really want us to not even stay for the term that we had agreed already but even for a longer term. We're really being ambitious.

“The next race of Paris is going to be a completely different race compared to what we have done up to now.”

Santiago is also expected to return in time for the 2023 season to bolster the South America presence for Formula E but a postponement in 2022 was decided after the recent mayoral elections in the Chilean capital.

Provisional 2022 Formula E calendar

Round

Date

Country

Venue

Rd 1 & 2

28 & 29 January 2022

Saudi Arabia

Diriyah

Rd 3

12 February 2022

Mexico

Mexico City

Rd 4

26 February 2022

South Africa

Cape Town

Rd 5

19 March 2022

China

TBD

Rd 6

9 April 2022

Italy

Rome

Rd 7

30 April 2022

Monaco

Monte Carlo

Rd 8

14 May 2022

Germany

Berlin

Rd 9

4 June 2022

TBD (Indonesia)

TBD (Jakarta)

Rd 10

2 July 2022

Canada

Vancouver

Rd 11 &12

16 & 17 July 2022

USA

New York City

Rd 13 & 14

30 & 31 July 2022

United Kingdom

London

Rd 15 & 16

13 & 14 August 2022

South Korea

Seoul

 

shares
comments

Related video

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

Previous article

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

6 h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

5
WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

6 h
Latest news
Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
Formula E

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

1 h
Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Formula E

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

5 h
Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar
Video Inside
Formula E

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Jul 8, 2021
Formula E considering options for new support series
Video Inside
Formula E

Formula E considering options for new support series

Jul 8, 2021
NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Formula E

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races 00:46
Formula E
10 h

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races

Formula E: Considering options for new support series 00:51
Formula E
12 h

Formula E: Considering options for new support series

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar 00:51
Formula E
12 h

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Jul 7, 2021

Jaguar Racing| New York City E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Formula E: China E-Prix to make a return for 2021-22 season 00:41
Formula E
Jul 2, 2021

Formula E: China E-Prix to make a return for 2021-22 season

More from
Matt Kew
Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Formula E

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

Formula E considering options for new support series
Video Inside
Formula E

Formula E considering options for new support series

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Trending Today

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car
Vintage Vintage

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion
NHRA NHRA

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Formula E Formula E

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Formula E considering options for new support series
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Formula E considering options for new support series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.