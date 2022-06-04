Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle Next / Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix Race report

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia

Mitch Evans captured a thrilling victory at the Jakarta E-Prix with a tremendous move on Jean-Eric Vergne, keeping him at bay for his third Formula E win of the year.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Listen to this article

Evans broke the DS Techeetah stranglehold on the top two positions early on, helped by Antonio Felix da Costa's heavy lock-up on lap 4 - with the Portuguese driver's engineer telling him to adjust his brake balance afterwards

This brought Evans into a battle with Vergne for victory, and the two traded places as they took their attack move activations - with Edoardo Mortara also in the mix as the Venturi driver elected to go later with his own doses of 250kW power.

As Evans tried to reel in Vergne, the Kiwi duly went longer with his second attack mode allocation and picked it up on the 25th lap, giving him the impetus to charge forwards.

Once Evans' attack mode had elapsed, he was within half a second of Vergne and continued to put pressure on the Frenchman, inching ever closer to his rear bumper.

The Jaguar driver then made an audacious move on Vergne on lap 32, lifting off later than his rival into Turn 7 and diving down the inside from seemingly nowhere, successfully emerging from the corner with the lead.

Evans then began to build a lead, but had to slow down in deference to both the one-minute-30-seconds added time tacked on after an early safety car - brought out for Oliver Rowland's missing wheel as the Mahindra driver retired on lap 2 - and his own ailing rear tyres.

This brought Vergne and Mortara into play for the lead, with the two-time champion arguably using his fanboost too early to try and leave Evans in his wake.

But Evans crucially held on from that half-hearted assault, and absorbed late pressure from Vergne - whose energy consumption was worse off and eventually had to relent in the final array of corners.

Mortara hustled Vergne until the very end, largely matching Evans for energy, but wasn't able to get his lines right to shuffle the Techeetah driver out of the way.

Following on from his late attack mode strategies in Berlin, Mortara took a similar approach to Jakarta - despite many of the attack modes coming early while batteries were cooler to retain efficiency.

Although Mortara's final attack mode meant he lost a position to da Costa, he soon repassed the Season 6 champion to bring himself into victory contention - and ultimately slash his points disadvantage to points leader Stoffel Vandoorne.

Da Costa thus picked up fourth, over two seconds down the road from Mortara, as Vandoorne battled with him for fourth place.

Vandoorne had made his life more difficult with his second attack mode activation, where he failed to hit the timing loops and thus had to take the lesser-travelled line once more on the following lap.

He was nonetheless able to benefit from Jake Dennis ahead taking his second attack mode, and then put a move on Pascal Wehrlein to bring himself into fifth place.

Dennis collected sixth having been embroiled in multiple battles with the cars around him, and was only 0.6s shy of Vandoorne at the finish line.

Lucas di Grassi collected more points for Venturi with seventh place, also on the back of the da Costa train, with Wehrlein 3s adrift in eighth place.

Wehrlein had initially started brightly to recover from a five-place grid penalty, but lacked the legs in the final half of the race and dropped positions to both Dennis and di Grassi.

Sam Bird was promoted to ninth after Andre Lotterer was handed a five-second penalty for contact with Nyck de Vries, which sent the Dutch driver out of the race with a puncture to his left rear tyre.

Sebastien Buemi was thus elevated to 10th, after the Nissan driver had made his first duels appearance earlier in the weekend.

Formula E Jakarta E-Prix - Race results

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 0.733
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 0.967
4 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 3.350
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 4.038
6 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 4.635
7 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 5.253
8 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 8.191
9 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 13.348
10 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 14.766
11 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 16.089
12 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 20.922
13 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 23.020
14 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 25.184
15 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 29.520
16 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 29.873
17 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 30.854
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 31.827
19 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 38.218
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 5 Laps
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 11 Laps
United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 39 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Previous article

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Next article

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Jakarta attack mode miss cost Formula E podium shot

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.