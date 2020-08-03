Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Berlin E-prix / Breaking news

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

shares
comments
Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 11:59 AM

Daniel Juncadella will be the reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula E team for the last six races of the 2019/20 season in Berlin.

The Spanish driver has tested for Mercedes in the all-electric category on several occasions in recent seasons, but has not had the official reserve role until now.

After making an appearance with the German team in the rookie test in Marrakesh earlier this year, the Catalan driver will be present in Berlin as the team's back-up driver for the six races at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport starting on August 5.

Juncadella will be available in the event of any kind of problem with Mercedes FE regulars Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The opportunity for Juncadella comes after his employer R-Motorsport cancelled its programmes in GT World Challenge Europe (formerly Blancpain GT Series) for this season.

"I think that I am in a very good shape," said Juncadella. "All the work I've done in recent months has given me an extra preparation and physically I can be above the other drivers, something that can make a difference in such a unique calendar where six races will be run in less than two weeks.

"If the opportunity comes, I see myself able to play a very good role."

Dani Juncadella, Rookie Test Driver for Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Dani Juncadella, Rookie Test Driver for Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Over the course of nine days in which FE will run its six Berlin races, Juncadella will have to take all precautions not to contract COVID-19.

Therefore, he will be isolated in a hotel, with hardly any physical contact with team members to avoid infection, and to be ready in case he would have to race.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the reserve role could opens doors for him for the following season, the Spaniard replied: "You can always open them, because you are inside the category and it is good to be in the Formula E environment.

"Right now it is a somewhat atypical season and I do not think there will be many changes, I do not think that they will put me into replace Vandoorne or de Vries. But they also have Venturi, who is a customer team, so who knows?

"I am helping them in the simulator and so on, and in August I will do some tests. Then we will see what options there would be for next year."
Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races

Previous article

Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending Today

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61
Vintage Vintage / News

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Brad Keselowski cruises to New Hampshire Cup win
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Brad Keselowski cruises to New Hampshire Cup win

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020

IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte

Latest news

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
36m

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races

Construction worker dies at Tempelhof during FE build
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Construction worker dies at Tempelhof during FE build

Mercedes to run all-black livery in Formula E too
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes to run all-black livery in Formula E too

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

3h
2
Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

3
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

4
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski cruises to New Hampshire Cup win

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest videos

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport 02:17
Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car 03:15
Formula E

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Latest news

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin
Formula E

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races
Formula E

Blomqvist set to replace Calado for final Berlin races

Construction worker dies at Tempelhof during FE build
Formula E

Construction worker dies at Tempelhof during FE build

Mercedes to run all-black livery in Formula E too
Formula E

Mercedes to run all-black livery in Formula E too

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain
Formula E

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.