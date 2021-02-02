King will share simulator duties with World’s Fastest Gamer champion Rudy van Buren, who will remain in the role for a second consecutive season.

The British driver has a relationship with Mahindra dating back to season three, when he tested the Indian manufacturer’s Gen 1 car. More recently, he drove for Dragon during a private test in 2019 and said Formula E was one of “his options” for the following year, but he ultimately didn’t feature on the season six grid.

King has been out of action since a busy 2019 season in which he contested the Indy 500 and selected rounds of the FIA World Endurance Championship with Ginetta on top of his primary campaign in Formula 2 with MP Motorsport.

“I am delighted to welcome Jordan to our tribe of Passioneers, and I thoroughly look forward to seeing him work alongside Rudy as they contribute to our team this season,” team principal Dilbagh Gill said.

King, the 2013 British Formula 3 champion, has experience in a wide variety of categories and even took part in FP1 for the US Grand Prix in 2016 driving for the Manor Formula 1 team.

Apart from his Indy 500 appearance with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2016, King also drove at the Le Mans 24 Hours with Jackie Chan DC Racing, having won the Sebring round with the same team earlier in the year.

Mahindra is fielding a refreshed line-up in Formula E this year with Alexander Sims joining the team after two years with BMW Andretti to partner Alex Lynn, who himself joined the squad at the middle of the last year following its split with Porsche-bound Pascal Wehrlein.

The Indian outfit is fielding a brand-new powertrain from the start of season seven off the back of a difficult 2019/20 campaign, which yielded ninth in the manufacturers' standings and was its first without a podium since the championship’s inaugural season in 2014/15.

