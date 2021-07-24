Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Formula E / London E-Prix I Qualifying report

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

By:

Alex Lynn beat Jake Dennis to score his second Formula E pole ahead of the London E-Prix as the points leaders all slipped outside of the top 10.

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

Mahindra Racing driver Lynn, who is widely acknowledged to have been dropped by the team for 2022, leapfrogged from his group three run into superpole.

He then beat the benchmark time set by BMW Andretti rival Dennis by 0.299s to snare pole with his 1m23.245s effort, marking his second first-place start after his debut pole scored in the New York City E-Prix in 2017.

Lynn continued a superpole trend by going fastest, with each lap improving to promote a different provisional polesitter after each run.

But the final lap from group qualifying topper Andre Lotterer fell shy by 0.618s, putting the Porsche driver down in fifth and only ahead of first runner Norman Nato.

Sebastien Buemi’s ailing season showed a marked improvement when the Nissan e.dams racer profited from his group four run to bound into superpole and from there he snared third on the grid.

He will share the second row alongside Dragon Penske Autosport’s Sergio Sette Camara.

Nato’s flying lap from his group four run, for which sector three dried to offer up more lap time, bumped Lucas di Grassi out of superpole contention to line up seventh on the grid.

The Audi driver had topped the session after his group two run before the track continued to evolve in favour of the later runners and he missed the cut off by 0.24s.

A marked improvement over the second half of the lap for those lowest in the points enabled Sette Camara and Buemi to relegate Alexander Sims to eighth and Nyck de Vries to ninth.

Meanwhile, the second Dragon Penske Autosport of Joel Eriksson ran to 10th, marking the best Formula E qualifying for the Swede who arrived in Mexico to replace DTM-tied Nico Muller.

Jaguar Racing’s home effort was led by Mitch Evans in 11th as Pascal Wehrlein could only deliver 12th from his group two run aboard his Porsche.

Rene Rast ran to 13th, while a free practice two crash that left Stoffel Vandoorne unable to complete a lap on the sodden Saturday morning meant he went in blind and only ran to 14th.

The drying track outside combined with more rubber being laid down on the high grip indoor surface came at a cost to the group one contingent, as per usual in Formula E.

Despite topping his group one rivals for provisional pole, Edoardo Mortara was eventually shuffled back down to 16th, behind the NIO 333 machine of Tom Blomqvist.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa clocked 17th ahead of championship leader Sam Bird, who bled 0.3s in the final sector to slip behind his points competitors.

A full 1.2s loss in the final sector demoted Oliver Rowland down to 21st, behind Nick Cassidy who made an error at Turn 1 while at the wheel of his Envision Virgin Racing car.

Free practice one pacesetter Jean-Eric Vergne was almost a full 1s off his DS Techeetah teammate da Costa and so was only 23rd.

New York City E-Prix race one winner Maximilian Gunther’s season of major peaks and troughs endured at the ExCeL Centre as he crashed out of his group three run to call out the red flag.

The German lost the rear as he touched the brakes through Turn 15, and the subsequent steering correction angled the car into the wall. His banker lap time was deleted for stopping the session.

He tagged the concrete lining the circuit and terminally buckled the front-left suspension.

This came at a particular cost to his BMW Andretti teammate Dennis, the Briton launching into expletives over team radio as his session-best second sector came to nothing.

Superpole results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 94 United KingdomAlex Lynn IndiaMahindra Racing 1'23.245  
2 27 United KingdomJake Dennis United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'23.544 0.299
3 23 SwitzerlandSébastien Buemi FranceDAMS 1'23.627 0.382
4 7 BrazilSergio Sette Camara United StatesDragon Racing 1'23.758 0.513
5 36 GermanyAndre Lotterer GermanyPorsche Team 1'23.863 0.618
6 71 FranceNorman Nato MonacoVenturi 1'23.912 0.667

Group qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'23.900  
2 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'23.921 0.021
3 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'24.032 0.132
4 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'24.124 0.224
5 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'24.199 0.299
6 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'24.329 0.429
7 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'24.564 0.664
8 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'24.584 0.684
9 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'24.644 0.744
10 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'24.695 0.795
11 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.820 0.920
12 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'24.847 0.947
13 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'24.913 1.013
14 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'25.101 1.201
15 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'25.104 1.204
16 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'25.198 1.298
17 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'25.279 1.379
18 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'25.366 1.466
19 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'25.398 1.498
20 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'25.911 2.011
21 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'25.932 2.032
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'26.009 2.109
23 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'26.168 2.268
24 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport    
shares
comments
London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

Previous article

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Supercars

End the "engineering masturbation" – BTCC boss to Supercars

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

1 h
London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

3 h
FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

4 h
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

19 h
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout 01:08
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing 02:39
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

More from
Matt Kew
London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2 London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London London E-Prix I
Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

End the "engineering masturbation" – BTCC boss to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

End the "engineering masturbation" – BTCC boss to Supercars

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65
IndyCar IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.