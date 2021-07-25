London E-Prix: Vandoorne scores Mercedes' first pole since Rome
Mercedes Formula E racer Stoffel Vandoorne hung on to land pole position for the second London E-Prix over Oliver Rowland and Alex Lynn in a rain-affected qualifying session.
