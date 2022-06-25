Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
Formula E News

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Andre Lotterer will vacate his Porsche Formula E race seat at the end of this season after the announcement that he is joining the German manufacturer’s LMDh sportscar squad.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Listen to this article

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach confirmed a widely-predicted move at Friday’s announcement of the latest batch of drivers for the marque’s twin assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 with a car now christened the 963.

Laudenbach ruled out a dual programme for Lotterer in sportscars and FE, while stressing that the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner is likely to have an on-going role with Porsche in the FIA’s electric-vehicle series.

“Andre is not going to be doing FE in our team,” Laudenback told Motorsport.com.

“But there is a difference between racing and having some kind of of other role.

“He obviously has many years of experience in FE, so it would be stupid not to use that experience.”

Laudenbach explained that Lotterer’s LMP1 experience at Audi, where they worked together, and then Porsche made what he billed as a joint decision an obvious one.

“Andre has a lot of experience in prototype racing that will be beneficial to us, so in the end we decided together that he is going to move to the LMDh programme,” he explained.

Porsche 963

Porsche 963

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lotterer revealed that he had pushed for a seat in the LMDh, though he said that the decision to leave FE was a difficult one.

“There was a big wish on my side to be back in endurance racing, but it wasn’t an easy decision,” he told Motorsport.com.

“FE is very interesting and very competitive, and I am enjoying it a lot.

“I sat down with Porsche and looked at the options, and I think together we took a nice decision.”

Lotterer outlined a strong desire to add to his tally of Le Mans victories with Porsche.

“I have been lucky enough to win it three times, and it is definitely on my list to do more and make even more history - to do it with Porsche would be amazing,” he said.

Porsche has yet to reveal how the eight drivers announced so far will be divided up across the two arms of the Porsche Penske Motorsport factory squad in the WEC and IMSA.

It is likely that only the full-time WEC drivers will be at Le Mans next year; Porsche has suggested that it will be too early in the LMDh programme to bring over the IMSA squad to create a four-car factory assault at the French enduro.

Estre and Christensen will move across from Porsche's WEC GTE Pro lineup, but it hasn't been decided who will race in WEC and who will go to IMSA

Estre and Christensen will move across from Porsche's WEC GTE Pro lineup, but it hasn't been decided who will race in WEC and who will go to IMSA

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The announcement of Lotterer together with Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday means there now appear to be two vacancies in the four factory 963s next season.

PPM has said that it expects to go into the 2023 season with a core of 10 full-time drivers, six in WEC and four in IMSA.

Laudenbach insisted that the decisions on the remaining seats have not been taken.

“We have some ideas and we have had some talks, but it is not decided yet,” he said.

He also refused to be drawn on a replacement for Lotterer in the FE squad and wouldn’t confirm that Pascal Wehrlein would be staying with the team for a third season.

“We haven’t disclosed our line-up for next season; we will do it at a later stage,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
Previous article

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up Porsche livery unveil
Video Inside
WEC

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Andre Lotterer More from
Andre Lotterer
Lotterer disagrees with Jakarta E-Prix penalty for de Vries contact Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Lotterer disagrees with Jakarta E-Prix penalty for de Vries contact

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Le Mans

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime
Formula E

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.