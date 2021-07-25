London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne led from the start, ahead of Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, with teammate Nyck de Vries passing Lynn for third.

During the race’s second safety car period, after Andre Lotterer shoved Antonio Felix da Costa into the pitwall, Audi’s di Grassi took the lead by driving through the pitlane to gain track position, vaulting up from the lower reaches of the top 10.

After the restart, Rowland took out longtime race leader Vandoorne, ending both their hopes of victory. De Vries now led but was then passed by both di Grassi and Lynn.

Di Grassi led until he was given a drive-through penalty for his pitlane antics, gifting the victory to Lynn. Di Grassi didn't take his penalty during the race, taking the chequered flag as leader, but was classified eighth after being given a time penalty.

Pos Nº Driver Car Laps Time Gap 1 94 Alex Lynn Mahindra 30 46'29.532 2 17 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 30 46'30.131 0.599 3 20 Mitch Evans Jaguar 30 46'35.789 6.257 4 4 Robin Frijns Audi 30 46'36.214 6.682 5 99 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 30 46'38.744 9.212 6 28 Max Guenther BMW 30 46'40.169 10.637 7 37 Nick Cassidy Audi 30 46'42.217 12.685 8 7 S.Sette Câmara Penske 30 46'48.769 19.237 9 27 Jake Dennis BMW 30 46'54.446 24.914 10 6 Joel Eriksson Penske 30 46'57.452 27.920 11 5 S.Vandoorne Mercedes 30 46'58.155 28.623 12 48 Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 30 46'58.615 29.083 13 25 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 30 46'59.447 29.915 14 23 Sébastien Buemi Nissan 30 46'59.823 30.291 15 8 Oliver Turvey NIO 30 47'00.896 31.364 16 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra 30 47'03.868 34.336 17 36 André Lotterer Porsche 30 47'04.736 35.204 18 22 Oliver Rowland Nissan 30 47'11.801 42.269 19 88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 29 47'14.484 - 11 Lucas di Grassi Audi 30 46'47.066 17.534 - 71 Norman Nato Mercedes 27 42'33.891 - 10 Sam Bird Jaguar 27 42'34.316 - 13 A.F.da Costa DS 10 16'05.204 - 33 René Rast Audi 5 7'09.538