Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Formula E / London E-Prix II Race report

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

By:

Mahindra’s Alex Lynn scored his maiden Formula E victory in a bizarre Race 2 at the London E-Prix at the indoor/outdoor ExCeL Centre on Sunday, after on-the-road winner Lucas di Grassi was black-flagged.

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne led from the start, ahead of Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, with teammate Nyck de Vries passing Lynn for third.

During the race’s second safety car period, after Andre Lotterer shoved Antonio Felix da Costa into the pitwall, Audi’s di Grassi took the lead by driving through the pitlane to gain track position, vaulting up from the lower reaches of the top 10.

After the restart, Rowland took out longtime race leader Vandoorne, ending both their hopes of victory. De Vries now led but was then passed by both di Grassi and Lynn.

Di Grassi led until he was given a drive-through penalty for his pitlane antics, gifting the victory to Lynn. Di Grassi didn't take his penalty during the race, taking the chequered flag as leader, but was classified eighth after being given a time penalty.

Full report to follow…

Pos Driver  Car   Laps   Time   Gap 
94 Alex Lynn Mahindra 30 46'29.532  
17 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 30 46'30.131 0.599
20 Mitch Evans Jaguar 30 46'35.789 6.257
4 Robin Frijns Audi 30 46'36.214 6.682
99 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 30 46'38.744 9.212
28 Max Guenther BMW 30 46'40.169 10.637
37 Nick Cassidy Audi 30 46'42.217 12.685
7 S.Sette Câmara Penske 30 46'48.769 19.237
27 Jake Dennis BMW 30 46'54.446 24.914
10  6 Joel Eriksson Penske 30 46'57.452 27.920
11  5 S.Vandoorne Mercedes 30 46'58.155 28.623
12  48 Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 30 46'58.615 29.083
13  25 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 30 46'59.447 29.915
14  23 Sébastien Buemi Nissan 30 46'59.823 30.291
15  8 Oliver Turvey NIO 30 47'00.896 31.364
16  29 Alexander Sims Mahindra 30 47'03.868 34.336
17  36 André Lotterer Porsche 30 47'04.736 35.204
18  22 Oliver Rowland Nissan 30 47'11.801 42.269
19  88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 29 47'14.484  
11 Lucas di Grassi Audi 30 46'47.066 17.534
71 Norman Nato Mercedes 27 42'33.891  
10 Sam Bird Jaguar 27 42'34.316  
13 A.F.da Costa DS 10 16'05.204  
33 René Rast Audi 5 7'09.538
shares
comments
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

Previous article

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

6 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

4
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash

46 min
5
WRC

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Latest news
London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

17m
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

4 h
London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice
Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

6 h
Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability
Formula E

Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability

7 h
Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Video Inside
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

16 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers 00:45
Formula E
2 h

Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers "deserve to be in F1"

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix 00:45
Formula E
2 h

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse 01:01
Formula E
2 h

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

More from
Matt Kew
London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes London E-Prix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice London E-Prix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Sandusky Speedway results
Stock car Stock car

Sandusky Speedway results

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole for Mercedes

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability
Formula E Formula E

Why de Vries is “hating and loving” FE’s unpredictability

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.