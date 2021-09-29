Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
Formula E Special feature

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

By:

When injury ruled Nick Heidfeld out of the 2015 Punta del Este E-Prix in Uruguay, one week before Christmas, Mahindra boss Dilbagh Gill sought to replace him with a promising up-and-comer who had won a title that year. That gave him with four primary candidates, and an improbable introduction to the team's new 2021-22 signing.

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

The roll call of junior single-seater champions was in rude health come the winter of 2015. Stoffel Vandoorne waltzed to an emphatic GP2 Series title, Esteban Ocon was top of the GP3 tree, Felix Rosenqvist added Macau Grand Prix success to his European Formula 3 crown and Oliver Rowland snared the Formula Renault 3.5 spoils.

All four were on Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill’s shortlist when he wanted a headline-grabbing cameo to replace his injured Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld in Punta del Este in December. The German was recovering form minor ligament surgery in his left wrist, the consequence of the steering wheel snapping out of his hand in the Putrajaya E-Prix.

“It was quite interesting because we knew there would be at least one race to give to a driver while Nick recovered,” recalls Gill. “I thought we should go and reward a champion.”

Vandoorne’s electric debut would have to wait until 2018-19 with HWA, as he was busy collecting his third RACB Belgian Driver of the Year Award. Meanwhile Rosenqvist - who Gill later signed for the 2016-17 season to partner Heidfeld - slipped down the order when his response to the phone call, says Gill, was ‘What is Formula E?’.

As for Ocon, Gill continues: “I did speak to Fred Vasseur [his ART Grand Prix co-founding boss], I remember, to get in touch. He was interested but wasn’t available.”

That left Rowland, who offered Gill a pleasing “emotional connect” in that the Brit was a driver coach for current Formula 2 race-winner Jehan Daruvala.

Rowland got the nod when Vandoorne and Ocon were unavailable

Rowland got the nod when Vandoorne and Ocon were unavailable

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gill adds: “I said, ‘OK, Oliver, you’re doing nothing all Christmas. Come over to Punta’ and he jumped in the car. This was the middle of December. All the championships were over, it was good to move for someone who had a won a championship for a one-off drive.”

Rowland hot-footed it over to the Mahindra simulator and turned up in Uruguay, qualified 16th before climbing three places at the flag. Team-mate Bruno Senna meanwhile retired with damage.

Rowland would gain a Formula E TV pundit gig off the back of his one-off outing before turning his hand to GP2 for MP Motorsport in 2016. He finished ninth that year, improving to third in 2017 with DAMS as the closest challenger to champion Charles Leclerc for much of the year.

He and Gill kept in touch, exchanging pleasantries over text, before Rowland made his eventual full-time Formula E switch in 2018-19 with Nissan e.dams. That ongoing healthy rapport has paved the way for a move to Mahindra, fully reuniting with Gill for the 2022 campaign, in place of London E-Prix winner Alex Lynn.

But perhaps in their no-love-lost rivalry, Ocon might just have pipped Pierre Gasly to a first Formula E substitute appearance prior to the AlphaTauri winner turning up at New York in 2017 to fill in for a fixture-tied Sebastien Buemi.

Mahindra driver Alexander Sims leads Nissan e.dams' Oliver Rowland in Berlin. The two will be team-mates next year

Mahindra driver Alexander Sims leads Nissan e.dams' Oliver Rowland in Berlin. The two will be team-mates next year

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Previous article

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

3 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best race of year

1 h
4
MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

5
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news
What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

36m
DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

1 h
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Sep 26, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
Will Buxton speaks to Lucas di Grassi about his move to Venturi Racing 24:11
Formula E
Sep 16, 2021

Will Buxton speaks to Lucas di Grassi about his move to Venturi Racing

Formula E: Lucas di Grassi announced as ROKiT Venturi Racing driver for 2021/2022 08:38
Formula E
Sep 14, 2021

Formula E: Lucas di Grassi announced as ROKiT Venturi Racing driver for 2021/2022

Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up 10:39
Formula E
Sep 14, 2021

Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up

The Mahindra drivers talk Formula E 07:14
Formula E
Sep 8, 2021

The Mahindra drivers talk Formula E

Formula E: Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 season 05:58
Formula E
Sep 7, 2021

Formula E: Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 season

More from
Matt Kew
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

Oliver Rowland More from
Oliver Rowland
Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice
Video Inside
Formula E

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season
Video Inside
Formula E

Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season

The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot Prime
Formula 1

The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing London E-Prix II
Formula E

How FE sim drivers make the difference between winning and losing

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years" London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best race of year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best race of year

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

How Graham Hill completed motorsport's fabled Triple Crown
Le Mans Le Mans

How Graham Hill completed motorsport's fabled Triple Crown

Indy 500: Top 10 quotes after race
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Top 10 quotes after race

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning Prime

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Prime

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Prime

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021

Latest news

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.