Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season

The Indian outfit revealed a brand new livery on Thursday, with Mahindra's corporate red becoming the primary colour on the car in a departure from its previous two-tone colour scheme. Blue accents are also clearly visible on the front wing and both sides of the cockpit, carrying sponsorship logos from team's powertrain manufacturer ZF.

Mahindra enters season 8 with a refreshed driver line-up, with one-time FE race winner Oliver Rowland joining from Nissan to partner incumbent Alexander Sims.

Alex Lynn, who scored his maiden FE win with Mahindra in London, has split with the team and will move to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 with Chip Ganassi and its second Cadillac DPi-V.R entry.

Mahindra also announced that Nick Heidfeld will step down from his position as its official reserve and reserve driver, but will continue to remain involved in the team as a special advisor.

Ex-IndyCar and Formula 2 driver Jordan King will, however, remain Mahindra's development driver for a second season, with his role primarily involving simulator work at the team's Banbury facility.

"On the cusp of a new season, we are thrilled to reveal our new race car," said team principal Dilbagh Gill.

"We head into our eighth year of competition reinvigorated and working hand in hand to maximise our package with the fantastic partners we have; including ZF and Shell, whose technology forms key parts of our M7Electro."

The M7Electro carries forward the same powertrain hardware as the one used in the 2021 season as part of Formula E's new two-year homologation cycle. However, the Indian manufacturer has been able to make major gains on the software side as it continues its recovery up the pecking order.

Lynn scored the outfit's first victory since 2019 in the returning London E-Prix in July, with an impressive drive from third on the grid in the second of the two races at the ExCeL centre.

Sims finished on the rostrum in Rome and would have likely repeated that result in Valencia if it wasn't for the energy management crisis that followed after a late safety car period.

However, a "messy" campaign prevented Mahindra from finishing higher than ninth in the teams' championship, albeit just five points behind the factory Porsche team and a further nine behind Mercedes customer Venturi.

The 2022 Formula E season begins with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on January 28-29. Teams will get to test their cars prior to that in Valencia from November 29 - December 2.