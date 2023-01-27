Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi Next / How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E News

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara

Edoardo Mortara says the Maserati MSG outfit still has to understand how to be "consistently fast" with the Gen3 Formula E car following a difficult Mexico City E-Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara
Listen to this article

Although Maserati MSG showed well in pre-season testing, as Maximilian Gunther was a near-permanent fixture at the top of the timesheets at the Valencia circuit, the team came back to earth with a bump in Mexico.

There, the team struggled to switch the tyres on in qualifying, and struggled to replicate its pace in December testing as it failed to trouble the scorers.

Gunther finished 11th at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, while Mortara crashed out at half-distance at Turn 1 in a challenging season opener for the Monegasque squad.

Asked if he was getting to grips with the Gen3 car with a race weekend in the books, Mortara felt that there were still unanswered questions within the team in how to unlock more pace from the new machinery.

"Obviously [it's] not enough because we were not quick enough in Mexico," Mortara said. "We still need to understand how to be consistently fast with this car.

"Mexico proved to be quite challenging for us, and we hope that we understand what we did wrong there. And hopefully, we'll be more competitive here this weekend."

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Ahead of the race at Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, Mortara explained that the circuit brought fond memories thanks to his victory last season, which kickstarted his ultimately unsuccessful title bid last season.

The Swiss driver added that confidence in the car was key to success around the tight and undulating course around a UNESCO World Heritage site, and hoped that the work Maserati MSG had carried out after Mexico would offer him that confidence.

"I've got some nice memories, especially last year winning this race," he said. "What is important here, as it's a city street course, where obviously as a driver you've got to be extremely precise and confident with the car.

"That was the case for me last year, and hopefully that's going to be the case with the new car this season."

Asked if his wealth of experience and success around Macau - where Mortara has amassed seven overall victories across Formula 3 and GT disciplines - had lent him that comfort at Diriyah, he replied that the Formula E car was too different to make a true comparison with the famed Guia Circuit.

"It's difficult to make this comparison, because we know the cars are not the same and the speeds also are not the same.

"Obviously, if you look at the racing track, I can see the kind of comparison that you're looking for.

"But in the end we are driving cars that are actually quite different to the ones we race in Macau. And I think that is something that has quite a big impact. You need to drive how you need to drive."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi
Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi
Next article

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Wehrlein hails "perfect" Porsche strategy, efficiency for Diriyah FE win Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Wehrlein hails "perfect" Porsche strategy, efficiency for Diriyah FE win

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Mexico City ePrix Prime
Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Edoardo Mortara More from
Edoardo Mortara
Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

Mortara surprised at "ease" of building lead in Seoul E-Prix

Mortara says FE title chance is lost after London no-score London ePrix I
Formula E

Mortara says FE title chance is lost after London no-score

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Latest news

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Renger van der Zande produced fastest lap for Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the new GTP class’s final systems check before tomorrow’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

It wasn’t that long ago Chase Briscoe was just hoping to secure a fulltime ride in the NASCAR Cup Series and he could soon be the veteran driver at one of the sport’s top organizations.

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC WEC

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

The FIA World Endurance Championship has admitted that it is examining alternatives to Sebring for the US round of the series from 2024.

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
IMSA IMSA

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Ricky Taylor has zero worries over the pace of the new Acura ARX-06, but believes the new GTP cars will encounter several sensor issues over the course of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Prime

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.