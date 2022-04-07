Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

Maserati signs Formula E powertrain partnership with Venturi

Venturi and Maserati have signed a multi-year partnership, with the incoming Italian company to supply Formula E powertrains from 2022-23.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Maserati signs Formula E powertrain partnership with Venturi
Listen to this article

Maserati had announced its entry into Formula E as a new manufacturer earlier in the year, but only as a supplier to an existing team on the grid - similar to fellow Stellantis subsidiary DS and its arrangement with Techeetah.

The partnership with Venturi will begin from the incoming Gen3 era for Formula E's ninth season, with Maserati replacing Mercedes as the Monegasque team's powertrain supplier.

With Venturi, Maserati will end a 60-year hiatus in its involvement in single-seater racing.

“Uniting with Maserati marks the start of a new chapter," said Venturi CEO Susie Wolff, "and represents the best possible outcome for the team following our successful partnership with Mercedes.

"Being entrusted with the return of one of motorsport’s most recognisable brands to international single-seater competition underlines our success in recent seasons in which we have firmly established ourselves as a commercially viable, race-winning team that can seriously contend for championships.

"With this commitment, the team is now in a fantastic position to contest Formula E’s next generation of competition which will commence in 2023.”

Davide Grasso, CEO Maserati, Alejandro Agag, CEO Formula E

Davide Grasso, CEO Maserati, Alejandro Agag, CEO Formula E

Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Venturi had been united with Mercedes ever since the 2019-20 season, following the German manufacturer's entry into the championship with its own team.

That followed a spell in which Venturi was a manufacturer of its own powertrains, supplying the Mercedes proxy HWA squad at the advent of the Gen2 regulations before the teams swapped supply deals.

“Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati," said Maserati CEO Davide Grasso. "Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation. And we’re happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us.

"We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world."

The Maserati powertrain will share common parts with the DS powertrain used by Techeetah, although the software used between marques will be a key point of difference.

A source close to Autosport has suggested that Dragon is due to sign a powertrain supply deal with DS, taking Stellantis involvement potentially up to three teams.

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
