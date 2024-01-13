Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein edges out Buemi to claim pole for opener
Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein beat Sebastien Buemi to pole position for Formula E’s Mexico City E-Prix, setting a time more than two tenths faster in their qualifying duel.
The German found one tenth in the opening sector compared with his Envision rival before increasing the gap to more than three tenths in the second timing zone.
Buemi pulled a tenth back in the final sector, but the margin remained 0.251s after Wehrlein, running ahead on track, posted a 1m13.298s.
Buemi had made it through to the final after posting a 1m13.241s as the fastest time in all three sectors was enough to beat Jaguar’s Mitch Evans in the semi-finals.
The Kiwi is set to lose a position after receiving a one-place grid drop for failing to follow red flag procedure in FP1 as the car “did not enter into its garage” after returning to the pitlane.
Wehrlein, meanwhile, bested Nick Cassidy by 0.266s in their semi-final duel, with the second Jaguar driver also set to drop a position having fallen foul of the same new red flag procedure.
A 1m13.103s from Evans was easily the best time from the quarter-final stage of qualifying, and meant he beat Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther by more than four tenths to progress to the semi-finals.
The closest quarter-final battle was between Buemi and McLaren’s Jake Hughes, with the pair separated by only 0.173s, while a small error in the middle sector cost Stoffel Vandoorne in his duel with Cassidy, who also made a tiny correction in the final sector but did enough to progress.
The DS Penske driver will also drop a position after being guilty of the same red flag misdemeanour as the Jaguar duo.
Wehrlein was never headed in his quarter-final bout against Robin Frijns after the Envision driver ran wide onto the grass on the exit of Turn 1, losing more than one second in the process.
The biggest casualty from the qualifying group stages was reigning champion Jake Dennis, as the Andretti driver could only finish seventh in the second group after running wide at the Turn 5 hairpin on his final run.
Guenther headed the same group with a 1m13.691s from Hughes and Buemi, as Evans took fourth despite having to deal with heavy traffic on his final effort.
DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne finished fifth ahead of Abt Cupra’s Nico Muller and Dennis, with Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa another big name who failed to progress in eighth.
Sergio Sette Camara (ERT), Oliver Rowland (Nissan) and Nyck de Vries (Mahindra) completed the order.
Frijns had earlier headed the opening qualifying group from Vandoorne, Cassidy and Wehrlein with a 1m13.807s.
Failing to improve on his final run cost Andretti driver Norman Nato as he finished fifth, less than a tenth from a place in the duels.
He headed Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz, McLaren’s Sam Bird, Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara and Jehan Daruvala, who makes his Formula E debut this weekend with Maserati MSG.
Lucas di Grassi finished 10th after spinning on his final effort into the Turn 9/10 chicane, hitting the tecpro barrier which was then collected by ERT’s Dan Ticktum, who finished last in the session.
Mexico City E-Prix - Qualifying results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Time
|km/h
|1
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|
1'13.298
|129.073
|2
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|
+0.251
1'13.549
|128.632
|3
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|
+0.207
1'13.505
|128.709
|4
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|
+0.202
1'13.500
|128.718
|5
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|
+0.283
1'13.581
|128.576
|6
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|
+0.319
1'13.617
|128.513
|7
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|
+2.538
1'15.836
|124.753
|8
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|
+0.790
1'14.088
|127.696
|9
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|
+0.676
1'13.974
|127.893
|10
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|
+0.523
1'13.821
|128.158
|11
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|
+0.697
1'13.995
|127.857
|12
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|
+0.600
1'13.898
|128.025
|13
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|
+0.719
1'14.017
|127.819
|14
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|
+0.628
1'13.926
|127.976
|15
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|
+1.043
1'14.341
|127.262
|16
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|
+0.684
1'13.982
|127.879
|17
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|
+1.171
1'14.469
|127.043
|18
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|
+0.714
1'14.012
|127.827
|19
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|
+1.719
1'15.017
|126.115
|20
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|
+0.971
1'14.269
|127.385
|21
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|
+1.827
1'15.125
|125.934
|22
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|
+1.287
1'14.585
|126.845
|View full results
