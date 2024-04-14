All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula E Misano ePrix II
Qualifying report

Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole

Jake Hughes claimed his first Formula E pole position of the season, beating Jean-Eric Vergne to top spot for the second Misano E-Prix.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The McLaren driver had been on impressive form throughout the entirety of qualifying and come the final duel looked likely to claim only his third career Formula E pole.

Hughes was nearly two tenths faster than Vergne in the opening sector, and although the DS Penske driver was fractionally quicker in the middle of the lap, a strong last sector left Hughes with a 1m16.538s – 0.245s faster.

Hughes continued his impressive form from Saturday, with the Briton having qualified third for the opening Misano E-Prix before he was disqualified after it was found his onboard fire extinguisher was not turned on.

A slide on the exit of the final corner almost cost Hughes a place in the final duel as he beat Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by just 0.053s in the semi-final.

Vergne had an easier time progressing to the final for the second time this weekend after Abt’s Nico Muller lost seven tenths in the opening sector due to a brief power cut, which left the German more than one second behind at the line.

A 1m16.413s, the fastest time from the entirety of qualifying, allowed Hughes to comfortably beat DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne in the quarter-final by nearly seven tenths, as an error in the final sector meant Envision’s Robin Frijns was left 0.706s behind Muller in their bout.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Andreas Beil

A strong final sector meant Nick Cassidy overturned a two-tenth deficit to Vergne in their quarter-final battle, but the Jaguar driver was stripped of his 1m16.961s lap for track limits at the final corner.

The closest margin occurred between McLaren’s Sam Bird and Wehrlein with only 0.072s separating the pair.

Antonio Felix da Costa’s weekend went from bad to worse as a track limits penalty stripped the Porsche driver of his fastest lap, meaning he was unable to progress to the duels and finished last in the opening qualifying group.

The Portuguese driver enters the second Misano E-Prix having been stripped of victory in the opening contest after his car was found to have a throttle damper setting that did not conform to the regulations.

Formula E’s new championship leader Oliver Rowland just missed out on progressing by 0.044s, the Nissan driver having inherited Saturday’s win at the expense of da Costa.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther, who was promoted to third yesterday, Lucas di Grassi (Abt), Norman Nato (Andretti), Dan Ticktum (ERT) and Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries also missed the cut.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Cassidy headed the group with a 1m17.907s, as Frijns, Muller and Vergne were covered by just over a tenth.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis missed the cut in the second qualifying group by 0.021s as the Andretti driver complained about overheating tyres, as Sergio Sette Camara (ERT) and Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) also missed out.

Polesitter from yesterday, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans could only manage eighth in the group ahead of Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra) and Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG).

Hughes led the way with a 1m17.610s as he was joined by Wehrlein, Bird and Vandoorne in the latter stages of qualifying.

Formula E Misano E-Prix II - Starting Grid

1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Time km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5

1'16.538

159.073
2 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25

+0.245

1'16.783

158.566
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94

+0.332

1'16.870

158.386
4 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51

+1.393

1'17.931

156.230
5 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8

+0.416

1'16.954

158.213
6 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2

+0.556

1'17.094

157.926
7 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4

+1.200

1'17.738

156.618
8 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37

9 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1

+1.535

1'18.073

155.946
10 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22

+1.526

1'18.064

155.964
11 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3

+1.553

1'18.091

155.910
12 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7

+1.534

1'18.072

155.948
13 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23

+1.588

1'18.126

155.840
14 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11

+1.545

1'18.083

155.926
15 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9

+1.606

1'18.144

155.804
16 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17

+1.569

1'18.107

155.878
17 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16

+1.717

1'18.255

155.583
18 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33

+1.678

1'18.216

155.661
19 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48

+1.923

1'18.461

155.175
20 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21

+1.872

1'18.410

155.276
21 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18

+2.182

1'18.720

154.664
22 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13

+1.916

1'18.454

155.189
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
Jake Hughes
More from
Jake Hughes
Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Formula E
Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

Formula E
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves
McLaren
More from
McLaren
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

Formula 1
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Late wreck at Texas helps Chase Elliott end 42-race winless streak

Late wreck at Texas helps Chase Elliott end 42-race winless streak

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas
Late wreck at Texas helps Chase Elliott end 42-race winless streak
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Circuit Of The Americas
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Prime

Discover prime content
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA