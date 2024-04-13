All Series
Formula E Misano ePrix I

Misano E-Prix: Vergne heads practice as Cassidy suffers high-speed crash

Jean-Eric Vergne topped both Formula E practice sessions ahead of the inaugural Misano E-Prix, as Nick Cassidy suffered a late crash which could put his participation in qualifying in doubt.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Vergne’s 1m17.482s left him just 0.20s clear of McLaren’s Jake Hughes as Envision’s Sebastien Buemi was a further 0.081s behind in Saturday morning's session.

Buemi topped the order with a 1m19.123s after the opening 10 minutes and just prior to a red flag after the ERT of Sergio Sette Camara was unable to recover to the pits after stopping on track.

Once running resumed nearly 10 minutes later, and with the session extended by five minutes due to the delay, Buemi’s team-mate Robin Frijns hit the top with a 1m18.733s.

The Dutchman then lowered his personal best to a 1m17.908s, before he was beaten by Buemi and Cassidy.

Lap times continued to tumble inside the final 10 minutes with Vergne posting a 1m17.456s that stood as the best effort until it was removed for track limits, leaving Hughes fastest with a 1m17.502s.

Vergne then moved back to the top, nearly matching his previous disallowed lap, which proved to be the session’s fastest time as a second flag ended proceedings early.

This was after Cassidy went off at high speed on the approach to the final corner, the Kiwi having to take avoiding action as cars ahead slowed to prepare for a flying lap.

Cassidy’s Jaguar suffered right-front suspension damage which will put his participation in today’s qualifying, due to be held at 1020hrs local time, in doubt.

During the first practice session on Friday evening, DS Penske claimed a 1-2 with Vergne’s 1m17.546s leaving him nearly two tenths clear of team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne as Cassidy finished third.

Maserati MSG’s Jehan Daruvala claimed fourth but team-mate and Tokyo E-Prix winner Maximilian Guenther finished 21st after suffering a technical problem which meant the German stopped on track before returning to the pits.

Mitch Evans (Jaguar), Nico Muller (Abt), Buemi (Envision) and Sam Bird (McLaren) completed the top eight, with current championship leader Pascal Wehrlein ninth for Porsche.

Camara finished just behind and less than seven tenths off Vergne’s time, as eight different teams occupied places inside the top 10.

Rookie running

Taylor Barnard, McLaren

Taylor Barnard, McLaren

Photo by: Andreas Beil

A 30-minute rookie test was also held earlier on Friday, with each of the 11 teams running one nominated driver during the session.

Formula 2 driver Taylor Barnard topped the session for McLaren having set a 1m18.762s with his final effort, leaving the Briton 0.154s clear of DS Penske’s Robert Shwartzman.

Current F2 championship leader Zane Maloney finished third for Andretti, nearly six tenths behind, as F3 driver Tim Tramnitz (Abt) and Daytona 24 Hours victor Matt Campbell (Porsche) completed the top five.

Ahead of their Formula E debuts in Berlin next month, Paul Aron was eighth quickest for Envision, which marked the Estonian’s first time in the car, with Mahindra’s Jordan King finishing one place ahead.

The Briton’s car developed a battery problem, however, meaning regular driver Edoardo Mortara was unable to take part in FP1 later that day as the team replaced the component.

Also suffering a problem was Sheldon van der Linde, as the South African was limited to only 11 laps due to a power problem in his Jaguar and finished last in the running order.

Misano E-Prix - FP2 result

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 17

1'17.482

157.135
2 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 15

+0.020

1'17.502

0.020 157.095
3 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 17

+0.101

1'17.583

0.081 156.931
4 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 14

+0.178

1'17.660

0.077 156.775
5 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 17

+0.279

1'17.761

0.101 156.572
6 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 17

+0.362

1'17.844

0.083 156.405
7 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 17

+0.426

1'17.908

0.064 156.276
8 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 15

+0.492

1'17.974

0.066 156.144
9 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 15

+0.493

1'17.975

0.001 156.142
10 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 14

+0.606

1'18.088

0.113 155.916
11 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 15

+0.609

1'18.091

0.003 155.910
12 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 15

+0.656

1'18.138

0.047 155.816
13 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 17

+0.677

1'18.159

0.021 155.774
14 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 15

+0.693

1'18.175

0.016 155.742
15 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 16

+0.694

1'18.176

0.001 155.740
16 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 16

+0.905

1'18.387

0.211 155.321
17 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 16

+0.928

1'18.410

0.023 155.276
18 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 15

+0.978

1'18.460

0.050 155.177
19 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 17

+1.032

1'18.514

0.054 155.070
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 17

+1.200

1'18.682

0.168 154.739
21 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 15

+1.384

1'18.866

0.184 154.378
22 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 2

+32.105

1'49.587

30.721 111.100
View full results

Misano E-Prix - FP1 result

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 17

1'17.546

157.006
2 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 17

+0.197

1'17.743

0.197 156.608
3 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 18

+0.361

1'17.907

0.164 156.278
4 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 13

+0.453

1'17.999

0.092 156.094
5 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 18

+0.557

1'18.103

0.104 155.886
6 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 18

+0.574

1'18.120

0.017 155.852
7 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 15

+0.613

1'18.159

0.039 155.774
8 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 16

+0.615

1'18.161

0.002 155.770
9 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 18

+0.670

1'18.216

0.055 155.661
10 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 18

+0.691

1'18.237

0.021 155.619
11 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 17

+0.730

1'18.276

0.039 155.541
12 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 16

+0.730

1'18.276

0.000 155.541
13 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 18

+0.787

1'18.333

0.057 155.428
14 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 17

+0.902

1'18.448

0.115 155.200
15 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 16

+1.164

1'18.710

0.262 154.684
16 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 17

+1.232

1'18.778

0.068 154.550
17 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 16

+1.307

1'18.853

0.075 154.403
18 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 18

+1.417

1'18.963

0.110 154.188
19 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 15

+1.686

1'19.232

0.269 153.665
20 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 13

+2.413

1'19.959

0.727 152.268
21 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 8

+2.791

1'20.337

0.378 151.551
22 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 0

View full results

