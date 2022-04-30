Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula E / Monaco ePrix Practice report

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Antonio Felix da Costa set the quickest time across both Monaco E-Prix practice sessions, posting a 1m30.435s in FP2 as Nyck de Vries headed FP1.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Listen to this article

Last year's Monaco race winner Da Costa posted his time in the final eight minutes of the second practice session, following a red flag called for Mahindra's Alexander Sims as he pulled over at the entry of the Rascasse with a broken front-right steering arm.

Sims appeared to have an incident with Nissan e.dams' Sebastien Buemi which was placed under investigation by the stewards - but was not deemed worthy of any further action.

The British driver kicked off the opening flurry of laps with the initial fastest time, a 1m31.932s, but this was quickly bettered as the Mercedes duo of de Vries and Vandoorne swept to the top, with the former becoming the first driver to tap into the 1m30s.

After a brief yellow flag at the Swimming Pool section as Avalanche Andretti rookie Oliver Askew came to a stop, Robin Frijns then leaped into control at the top, logging a 1m30.678s despite a lock-up at the Nouvelle Chicane.

Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne then followed him into second with just a tenth in arrears, although it appeared that Lucas di Grassi would leapfrog them both with a pair of fastest opening sectors before a Rascasse mistake neutered his assault on top spot.

Dan Ticktum then brought out a yellow flag at the first corner with a lock-up precipitating a dive into the Sainte Devote run-off, before Sims' incident produced the red flag.

With eight minutes left on the clock after the stranded Mahindra was cleared, da Costa charged to the top, with Mitch Evans going into second place behind him with a two-tenths deficit.

Vergne then looked set to make it a DS Techeetah 1-2 on the timing boards, but hit the wall on the exit of the Swimming Pool complex and had to immediately make a trip to the pitlane to assess the damage.

Evans tried to overturn da Costa's advantage at the death of the session, but got marginally held up by Pascal Wehrlein before going too deep into the Nouvelle Chicane to spoil his lap.

Frijns' earlier timesheet-topping lap was good enough for third, with Vergne classified fourth ahead of Maximilian Guenther.

De Vries ended FP2 in sixth, ahead of Porsche duo Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer, while Edoardo Mortara and Jake Dennis completed the top ten.

Earlier in the morning, de Vries had headed the first practice session with a 1m31.154s, which withstood a late charge from Nick Cassidy as the Envision driver locked up at the Rascasse on his final lap before the chequered flag.

Cassidy thus slotted into second, going 0.118s slower than the Mercedes driver's time - and beating Edoardo Mortara by just over three tenths. Da Costa was fourth fastest in that session, beating Buemi and Lotterer.

Formula E Monaco E-Prix - Practice results

FP2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 14 1'30.435
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15 1'30.644 0.209
3 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 12 1'30.678 0.243
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 12 1'30.795 0.360
5 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 14 1'30.825 0.390
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 15 1'30.852 0.417
7 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 14 1'30.876 0.441
8 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 15 1'30.930 0.495
9 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 15 1'30.979 0.544
10 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'30.985 0.550
11 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 15 1'31.033 0.598
12 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 15 1'31.039 0.604
13 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15 1'31.092 0.657
14 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 12 1'31.107 0.672
15 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 13 1'31.247 0.812
16 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 15 1'31.553 1.118
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 15 1'31.759 1.324
18 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 8 1'31.932 1.497
19 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 14 1'32.305 1.870
20 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 13 1'32.621 2.186
21 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'33.124 2.689
22 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 7 1'33.546 3.111
View full results

FP1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 17 1'31.154
2 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 14 1'31.272 0.118
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 16 1'31.611 0.457
4 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 15 1'31.653 0.499
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 15 1'31.768 0.614
6 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 16 1'31.805 0.651
7 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14 1'31.840 0.686
8 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 14 1'31.849 0.695
9 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'31.856 0.702
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14 1'31.897 0.743
11 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 15 1'31.984 0.830
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 16 1'31.994 0.840
13 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 15 1'32.127 0.973
14 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 15 1'32.164 1.010
15 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 17 1'32.273 1.119
16 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 16 1'32.417 1.263
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 16 1'32.723 1.569
18 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'32.832 1.678
19 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 14 1'33.345 2.191
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 13 1'33.643 2.489
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 15 1'33.721 2.567
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 16 1'34.595 3.441
View full results
