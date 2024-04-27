All Series
Formula E Monaco ePrix

Monaco E-Prix: Evans dominates practice as Barnard gets up to speed

Mitch Evans dominated both practice sessions ahead of the Monaco E-Prix, as McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird will miss the event with a wrist injury.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jaguar's Evans was in strong form on Saturday morning across each of the two 30-minute practice sessions, as the Kiwi ended with a 1m29.521s around the Monte Carlo circuit.

Heading into the final 10 minutes in FP2, Edoardo Mortara's 1m30.452s stood as the benchmark before his lap was bested by Evans, who became the first man to dip below the 1m30s barrier – posting a 1m29.648s.

Any chance for Mortara to improve his lap was scuppered after he ran into the barrier at Turn 1, damaging the suspension on his Mahindra and ending his session as he finished 12th.

Evans marginally improved with his final effort to lower the best time to a 1m29.521s, which left him 0.129s clear of Robin Frijns.

The Envision driver had also improved with his final effort as he headed the Porsche cars of current joint championship leader Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Maserati MSG's Maximilian Guenther and ERT's Dan Ticktum completed the top six, with the latter just over half a second behind Evans.

Reigning champion and also joint championship leader Jake Dennis could only finish 15th for Andretti.

Taylor Barnard finished the second session last of the 22 runners, 2.178s off Evans's best, having been drafted in at the very last moment following an injury to Bird in the opening session.

Bird locked up with 10 minutes of the opening session remaining into the opening turn, Sainte Devote, and took to the escape road at high speed.

The McLaren driver made contact with the barrier and suffered the injury after leaving his hands on the steering wheel during the impact.

Barnard will make his Formula E debut later today having performed reserve driver duties for McLaren in Formula E.

Evans had earlier topped the opening session with a 1m30.414s which left him 0.299s clear of Frijns and team-mate Nick Cassidy.

The session was stopped for a few minutes approaching the halfway point after an advertising banner came loose on the run down from Casino Square, which was the only stoppage from either practice session.

Second practice results

Cla   Driver  Team  Time   Delay   Laps 
Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'29.521   16
Robin Frijns Jaguar 1'29.650 0.129 17
Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'29.672 0.151 17
A.F.da Costa Porsche 1'29.980 0.459 17
Max Guenther Maserati 1'30.040 0.519 16
Dan Ticktum ERT 1'30.087 0.566 16
Oliver Rowland Nissan 1'30.174 0.653 16
S.Vandoorne DS 1'30.207 0.686 16
Nyck de Vries Mahindra 1'30.418 0.897 16
10  Norman Nato Porsche 1'30.421 0.900 17
11  Nick Cassidy Jaguar 1'30.447 0.926 16
12  Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 1'30.452 0.931 12
13  Jehan Daruvala Maserati 1'30.487 0.966 16
14  Jake Hughes Nissan 1'30.492 0.971 15
15  Jake Dennis Porsche 1'30.536 1.015 16
16  Nico Mueller Mahindra 1'30.754 1.233 14
17  Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 1'30.854 1.333 16
18  Jean-Eric Vergne DS 1'30.949 1.428 15
19  Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'31.208 1.687 16
20  Sebastien Buemi Jaguar 1'31.222 1.701 17
21  S.Sette Camara ERT 1'31.376 1.855 7
22  Taylor Barnard Nissan 1'31.699 2.178 16

First practice results

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'30.414   15
Robin Frijns Jaguar 1'30.713 0.299 16
Nick Cassidy Jaguar 1'31.106 0.692 16
Jake Hughes Nissan 1'31.345 0.931 15
Jake Dennis Porsche 1'31.502 1.088 15
A.F.da Costa Porsche 1'31.545 1.131 15
Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 1'31.566 1.152 14
Nyck de Vries Mahindra 1'31.725 1.311 14
Norman Nato Porsche 1'31.867 1.453 16
10  Sebastien Buemi Jaguar 1'31.890 1.476 15
11  Max Guenther Maserati 1'31.902 1.488 16
12  Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'31.902 1.488 15
13  S.Vandoorne DS 1'31.975 1.561 15
14  Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'32.075 1.661 15
15  Dan Ticktum ERT 1'32.223 1.809 15
16  Oliver Rowland Nissan 1'32.345 1.931 15
17  Nico Mueller Mahindra 1'32.434 2.020 15
18  Jean-Eric Vergne DS 1'32.687 2.273 15
19  Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 1'32.718 2.304 13
20  Jehan Daruvala Maserati 1'33.030 2.616 15
21  Sam Bird Nissan 1'34.329 3.915 9
22  S.Sette Camara ERT 1'42.077 11.663 10

 

comments
Previous article Bird to miss Monaco E-Prix due to wrist injury, Barnard to make FE debut
Next article Monaco E-Prix: Pole for Wehrlein after Jaguar errors

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
