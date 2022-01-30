Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II News

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

By:

Diriyah E-Prix winner Edoardo Mortara reckons his Formula E victory rivals were trying to force him into over-consuming energy, labelling the safety car-interrupted second race of the season “very strategic”.

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah
Listen to this article

Mortara had to put a move on Venturi teammate Lucas di Grassi for the lead, after the Brazilian had previously dispatched early leader and polesitter Nyck de Vries assume take control of the race.

The 2021 championship runner-up then had to defend from both di Grassi and Robin Frijns as the field began to bunch up at the front, Mortara absorbing a hefty level of pressure before the race was neutralised for the safety car propagated by Alexander Sims' Turn 6 crash.

Mortara then only had to make no mistakes in the final corner when the safety car departed the track on the last lap to claim his third Formula E victory and assume the championship lead.

Reflecting on his battles with Frijns and di Grassi - who completed the podium in second and third - the Swiss driver explained that energy was tight prior to the safety car, and that the chasing duo was trying to goad him into using up his allotted energy.

“It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves,” stated Mortara, who finished sixth in race one.

“I didn’t have a lot of energy, but neither did my colleagues around me.

“They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”

Mortara fended off Frijns and di Grassi to win

Mortara fended off Frijns and di Grassi to win

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mortara began the race from second after making the qualifying duels final - losing out by a mere 0.005s to race one winner de Vries in their hotly contested pole bout.

Explaining that he’d rather be frustrated by missing out on pole than missing out on the win, Mortara added that his victory makes up for his qualifying error on Friday – where he careened into the wall during the group stages and had to start 12th.

“I would rather have been frustrated in quali then win the race, than the opposite – so it’s fully fine!” he said.

“What a day, especially after the mistake I made in qualifying yesterday – I’m very glad to bring this win [home] for the team.

“A one-three finish is amazing.”

Mortara now leads the standings on 33 points, four ahead of de Vries, who tumbled back to finish tenth in race two.

After his initial clash with di Grassi, another altercation this time with Jean-Eric Vergne caused him to lose momentum and several positions.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Previous article

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime
Formula E

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

Edoardo Mortara More from
Edoardo Mortara
Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi
Video Inside
Formula E

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix startline crash Berlin E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix startline crash

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Venturi More from
Venturi
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Susie Wolff appointed CEO of Venturi Formula E team
Video Inside
Formula E

Susie Wolff appointed CEO of Venturi Formula E team

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Latest news

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.