All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
Formula E

Muller to replace Nato at Andretti Formula E team next season

Muller left Abt after the London season finale, with his new destination announced

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Nico Muller has joined the Andretti Global Formula E team for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, replacing the outgoing Norman Nato.

The Swiss driver was formally confirmed at the American squad on Tuesday after weeks of speculation linking him to the team, having announced prior to the London season finale in July that he would be leaving Abt.

Muller spent two seasons with the German team and impressed last term, registering six points finishes across the year which included four on the bounce in the final two rounds, leaving him 48 points clear of team-mate and 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi.

The 32-year-old replaces Nato who only raced with Andretti for one season, during which time he secured a single podium and finished five points behind Muller in the drivers’ standings despite being in a generally much stronger package.

Team-mate Jake Dennis won the drivers’ title in 2022/23 with Andretti a customer team of Porsche, while Pascal Wehrlein won this year’s championship driving for the factory team.

“I’m very excited to join the Andretti Formula E team. It’s a team that has seen success from the very beginning of the championship, particularly in the Gen3 era in their partnership with Porsche Motorsport,” said Muller.

“To work with Jake [Dennis], a former world champion is an honour, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m going to give it my very best to contribute to the team’s success and hopefully aim for some podiums and my first Formula E win – that's the target. I can't wait to get going.”

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Muller joins Andretti having been linked with a drive in the Porsche team after conducting a private test for the German brand earlier in the season.

This was after Antonio Felix da Costa struggled for pace and results in the opening races, with rumours circulating that he could be axed by Porsche mid-season.

However, after winning four out of five races at one point last season, the Portuguese driver was retained and is expected to fulfil his contract for the 2024/25 season.

But da Costa has admitted to wanting to compete again in the World Endurance Championship, something which Muller will not continue with this term after stepping down from his role with Peugeot, meaning a potential move to Porsche could be open for the latter in 2025/26 if he impresses next year.

Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti, added: “We have high expectations for season 11, and we’re confident that adding a driver of Nico’s calibre will help us get results.

“His experience and success in Formula E, and numerous other highly respected racing series, will be key as we continue to increase the depth of our driver roster.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Nico can do as we continue our pursuit of wins and world championships.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

Top Comments

Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Prime
Prime
Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing

Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing

DTM
Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Prime
Prime
Formula E
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
Nico Müller
More from
Nico Müller
Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti

Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti

Formula E
London ePrix I
Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti
Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season

Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season

WEC
Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Prime
DTM
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

Formula 1
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection
Jamie Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

Jamie Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

IndyCar
Jamie Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Latest news

Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash

Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

Indy IndyCar
Madison
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee

JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee

F1 Formula 1
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

NAS NASCAR Cup
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Prime

Discover prime content
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Prime
Prime
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Prime
Prime
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA